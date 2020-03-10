Stags look to bounce back 'like Liverpool' says Jones

Ashton and Backwell's Stuart Jones during their pre-season friendly with Paulton Rovers Archant

Ashton & Backwell United manager Stuart Jones said his side will look to 'bounce back like Liverpool' in this weekend's Toolstation Western League Division One game with Radstock Town, writes Josh Thomas.

Just like Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders, A&B saw a long unbeaten run come to an end as first-half goals from Tyler Davis and Elan Plummer gave Lebeq United a 2-0 win at the Lancer Scott Stadium.

However, despite the defeat Jones remained upbeat ahead of Saturday's game with The Miners.

'The saying goes, you win, you win, you lose you learn,' said Jones.

'We will have to learn quickly and ask ourselves do we want to wake up with another disappointment. Teamwork will be key.

'The thing with winning runs, it always ends, ask Liverpool. But we have to bounce back.

'We can't dwell on it, we have to correct it.'

Jones admits the defeat to Lebeq hurt him and left him 'tired from no sleep.'

He added: 'Just overplaying our strategy really, I got it wrong. When we win it's the players, when we lose I have to take the brunt.'

However, Jones admits he has learned a lot of lessons from the loss, ahead of taking on Brett Partner's side this Saturday.

'If our quality isn't at it's peak, we have to work harder as a team,' he said.

'We were unfortunate to have two defenders missing and to have two more defenders go off injured.

'But we need to have the confidence to shoot more.'

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Jones admits Radstock Town, who sit one place and six points below The Stags, with three games in hand, are 'very' dangerous.

'Their forwards are setting numbers and we have to be alert,' said Jones.

'They play an unorthodox system, so we have to be switched on.

'It's important. But it isn't season defining as there will be 33 points to play for after Saturday. But, we can't really afford to lose to teams around us.'