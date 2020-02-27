Stags hunting for blood says boss Jones after first win over Cheddar

Ashton & Backwell United manager Stuart Jones said his side will keep 'hunting for blood' after their 2-0 win over Cheddar put them in the mix for promotion from Toolstation Western League Division One.

Goals from Tom Press and Callum Townsend handed The Stags their first ever win over The Cheesemen and Jones says the victory meant a lot to him and his side.

"It is to me personally as we hadn't beat them," said Jones.

"We come very close last year, but it was good psychologically and it is another three points.

"Lets be honest and fair, Cheddar are a big scalp in this division."

The Stags have now gone 11 games without defeat, including five wins in a row but Jones has called on his side to continue their good run of form at Corsham Town on Saturday.

"For sure, the wins are excellent," he added. "My staff and I only enjoy them for about half and hour as we then turn our focus onto the next game, which is our job too.

"We let the players enjoy it as they should and on top of that we need to keep winning to stay in the pack, hunting for blood and be ready to pounce when another team slips up.

"We look forward to every game and the players are champing at the bit, we have to hold them back and calm them down.

"We also have Sol Shearer coming back from a lay-off and I hope he can inject with a different attacking option in weeks to come."

Saturday's victory over Shaun Potter's men was the first time in nine wins that A&B have won by more than one goal.

The result also moved them up to fourth in the table and just two points behind leaders Calne Town.

"It has not gone unnoticed," added Jones.

"The intention is to win games and obviously we went to play attacking football, but with the pitches and weather as it is we have to stick to basic and fundamental patterns of play."

With four teams going up this season, Jones knows how important each match is going to be.

And he has targeted 10 more wins from his side if they are going to realise their dream of playing in the top division next season.

"Confidence is high at the minute but we are all aware we are a loss away from it all imploding," he added.

"We have to keep the pressure up."