New St George Easton In Gordano manager Williams ‘cannot wait to get started’

St George Easton In Gordano have hired Jim Williams as their new manager to replace the departing David James.

The new manager of St George Easton in Gordano had called his appointment a “fantastic opportunity” despite feeling he has “unfinished business” with the club, writes Josh Thomas.

Jim Williams has rejoined St George E-I-G five years after leaving the helm to sign for Cribbs as their assistant manager under Tony Beecham, after winning the vote during the club’s AGM.

After putting his name forward Williams beat joint partnership Peter Cosway and Dave Barnes and Lisa Webber and will replace the departing David James, who stepped down to focus on the third team.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity,” said Williams, who has also played for the club in the past.

“I always felt like I had unfinished business at St George E-I-G.

“I always made my feelings known, I’m just delighted to be given the opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.

“I decided going back a couple of months now I really wanted to give it a go and put my name in the frame.

“I’m just delighted now it’s presented the opportunity and I’m buzzing to get going really.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of the boys, they are keen as well and David James the previous manager, he has done a fantastic job with the team.

“There is a real camaraderie around and a good team spirit on and off the pitch and that’s a really good draw for anybody coming into the club.

“I’m just delighted to start working with the players. They are a fantastic bunch.”

After the 2019-20 Weston & District League season came to an early end due to the oronavirus pandemic, the current Atwell Shield winners will begin their new campaign in Division One.

And Williams has set his sights on moving the club into the Somerset League where he feels they belong and will do everything he can to ensure that will happen.

He added: “The boys know what they have to do and there are some really strong sides in there. Clapton always give a run for money and they were up there again the season just gone.

“I’m not underestimating how difficult it’s going to be and taking nothing for granted.

“Fortunately the boys are looking to stay and if they bring one or two more players in we know the task ahead of us.

“We are taking nothing for granted that’s for sure we’ve just got to make sure that we get everyone on the pitch essentially.

“Hopefully my experience from Cribbs and elsewhere can help with that and give the boys a platform to progress.”