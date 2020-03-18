Spot-on Swags keep nerve to see off Chard Town rivals in Somerset League Cup clash

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:00 19 March 2020

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash with Chard Town at Bridgwater College (pic Paul Harnden)

Archant

Nailsea & Tickenham kept their nerve to beat Chard Town on penalties in the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier & Division One Cup.

The sides met on the 4G pitch at Bridgwater College having seen the game called off twice previously and had to endure heavy rain throughout the tie.

The Swags dominated the first half action but were left frustrated at not being able to get past a solid Chard team.

Joe Berry hit the crossbar early on, while Luke Osgood had a header saved by Owen Searle on the half-hour mark.

James Seeley then saw an effort go wide and Osgood had another attempt saved as the scoreline remained blank at the break.

Berry went close again soon after the restart, but saw his effort saved, before a 20-minute spell which saw neither side create any clear scoring chances.

Searle saved from Osgood once more, while Chard had a couple of long-range efforts and saw Liam Cleal force a save from Swags keeper Jason Mellor.

The deadlock was broken, though, on 75 minutes when Searle brought down Berry in the box to concede a penalty and captain Gary Freeman stepped up to fire into the top right corner.

And the Swags thought they had done enough to ensure their place in the next round, only to be left stunned as Thomas Hargreave tried a speculative long-range effort and saw it hit the opposite top corner of Mellor’s net.

That meant another shoot-out for N&T, following their defeat against Keynsham Town Reserves in the Somerset Senior Cup, but this time they came out on top.

Freeman and Chard’s Jon Nott netted the first two spot-kicks, and Osgood put the Swags 2-1 up.

Mellor then saved from James Boyland and, after Tyler Manning converted for N&T, Cleal missed the target altogether which left Berry to slot home and send the Swags through.

