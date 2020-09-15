Clevedon Town claim FA Cup win at Sherborne after goal of season contender by Biggs

Clevedon Town earned an FA Cup first qualifying round trip to Winchester City with a 2-1 win at Sherborne on Saturday.

Beaten by Toolstation Western League Premier Division rivals Bridgwater in midweek, they had Syd Camper and Morgan Williams back in the squad and young Bristol City midfielder Will Gould among their substitutes.

The Division One Zebras began well, with Haydn Hodges seeing a teasing cross land on the roof of the net.

The Seasiders rallied as Finlay Biggs and Jay Murray combined to set up Cameron Allen, whose shot was cleared for a corner.

Archie Ferris fired just wide from a great Murray cross, before Ethan Feltham cut in from the left and shot just past the post on eight minutes.

And after Ferris was fouled by Tom Budden, he headed Mitch Osmond’s free-kick into the arms of Jason Hutchings.

Allen’s shot was pushed wide by Hutchings moments later before Sherborne began to create chances of their own.

Harley Wilkinson produced a superb save to keep out Alex Murphy’s shot from an Anth Herrin cross, while a series of corners posed problems as Dan Newens and Josh Williams used their height.

Camper blocked a shot from Hodges and Steve Devine’s follow-up on 40 minutes, while Ash Clarke hit the crossbar after a Herrin cross was blocked by Glen Hayer as the scoreline remained blank at half-time.

Sherborne took the lead on 54 minutes, though, as Clarke headed in from a corner, after Hayer had blocked a goalbound shot moments earlier.

Micky Bell replaced Ferris with Gould on the hour and his corner was headed just over by Hayer but Clevedon levelled on 63 minutes as an Osmond corner picked out Hayer to plant an unstoppable header past Hutchings.

Gould played in Feltham for a shot and linked up well with Murray and Biggs on the left, while Elliot Nicholson was fouled after a powerful run and Osmond’s free-kick found the diving Feltham, whose header hit the outside of a post.

Man of the match Hayer had a shot blocked after Clevedon penalty appeals were turned down, but the visitors got a winner on 84 minutes with a goal of the season contender.

Biggs set off down the left from inside his own half as Gould created space for him to cut inside and unleash a curling shot into the roof of the net.

The Seasiders held on to claim another £1,444 in prize money and a September 23 trip to Southern League Division One Winchester.

Bell said: “In FA Cup games like that you’ve just got to get the result and that’s what we did, but we had to score two good goals to do it.

“I was pleased with Will Gould’s contribution when we brought him on, but we really could have done with the five substitution rule being in place today as we looked very tired at the end after having to play three games a week to catch up the season.”

Clevedon are due to visit Cribbs on Tuesday and play host to Roman Glass St George on Saturday.

Clevedon: Wilkinson, Nicholson, Biggs, Kingdon, Hayer, Camper, Murray (Williams 70), Osmond, Ferris (Gould 59), Feltham, Allen (Bayliss 90).