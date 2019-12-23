Advanced search

Seasiders take unbeaten run to nine matches with share of spoils at Shepton Mallet

PUBLISHED: 10:08 23 December 2019

Lucas Vowles on the ball for Clevedon at Shepton Mallet

Clevedon Town extended their unbeaten run to nine matches with a 1-1 draw at Toolstation Western League Premier Division rivals Shepton Mallet on Saturday.

Jay Murray on the ball for Clevedon against Shepton Mallet

The Seasiders dominated the first half at The Playing Field, but only had one goal to show for it and saw the hosts have the better of the second period before to net an equaliser.

Archie Ferris glanced a cross from man of the match Zach Drew just wide on eight minutes, before Tom Easterbrook pushed out Drew's powerful shot and Glen Hayer had an effort deflected just over the crossbar.

Lucas Vowles charged down an Easterbrook clearance and saw the ball fall to Ferris, who could only find the side netting, before Clevedon took the lead on 21 minutes.

Ferris showed great persistence to outmuscle Andy Martin on the edge of the box and took the ball around Easterbrook before stroking into the empty net.

Zach Drew takes on Shepton Mallet's former Clevedon player Craig Loxton

Jay Murray fired just over two minutes later, before Mike Dangerfield got down to make a smart save from Shepton's Tyrone Tucker-Dixon.

But Clevedon had further chances to extend their lead as Drew cut inside and shot over, then saw Easterbrook push another effort beyond the reach of Ferris and Vowles.

Aaron Seviour fired just wide for the hosts before the break, while Elliot Nicholson shot over for Clevedon early in the second half.

Drew then saw Easterbrook save well after a strong run from halfway, before Shepton levelled on 58 minutes.

Nicholson blocked an initial shot after a cross to the far post, but the ball fell to Seviour, who stroked home.

Conrad Peck then fired wide on 70 minutes and Shepton had a great chance to win it in the last minute when Craig Loxton crossed to the far post, where it was headed past the post.

Another shot went wide, before Drew had an effort blocked in stoppage time as it ended all square and Clevedon are set to visit Roman Glass St George on Boxing Day for a 1pm kick-off and host Bridgwater Town on Saturday (3pm).

Clevedon: Dangerfield, Aldom, Nicholson (Camper 78), Kingdon, Ferguson, Hayer, Murray (Iles 65), King, Ferris (Williams 65), Vowles, Drew. Unused subs: Twiggs, Bayliss.

