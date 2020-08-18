Seasiders show improved form against Taunton, Nailsea rivals in pre-season

Action from Clevedon Town's friendly against Taunton Town (pic Clevedon Town FC) Archant

Clevedon Town claimed a share of the spoils with Southern League high-flyers Taunton Town in their pre-season friendly.

Elliot Nicholson on the ball for Clevedon Town against Nailsea United (pic Clevedon Town FC) Elliot Nicholson on the ball for Clevedon Town against Nailsea United (pic Clevedon Town FC)

Having lost to Clevedon United in their derby meeting, the Seasiders gave a much improved display and were only denied victory by an injury-time goal.

Taunton began well and took the lead when Dan Sullivan’s cross was headed in at the far post by Luke Spokes.

But Clevedon got themselves into the game more and Archie Ferris fired just wide, while Mitch Osmond had an effort blocked.

The experienced duo of Sullivan and Gethyn Hill made Taunton more dangerous, but Bristol City loanee Harvey Smith, Elliot Nicholson and Syd Camper coped well in Clevedon’s defence.

And it was all square just before half time when a Morgan Davies free-kick was headed back across goal by Ferris for Finlay Biggs to net from close range.

Taunton made four changes during the break, but Clevedon took the lead on the hour when Biggs latched on to a through ball as the defence hesitated and lifted it over advancing keeper Lloyd Irish for his second goal of the night.

Smith headed wide from Osmond’s corner three minutes later, as play swung from end to end, and Zak Drew made an impression off the bench in the last 20 minutes.

After firing over from a chipped through ball from Davies, Drew sent another shot across the face of goal before seeing a third attempt well saved by Irish.

But with Micky Bell’s men looking like hanging on in the face of mounting pressure, a corner in the fourth minute of stoppage time was delivered by Jordan Copp and Aaron Bentley headed in from close range to make it 2-2.

Clevedon took on Nailsea United in a training match at the Everyone Active 3G on Saturday, with former Bristol City youngster Max Williams in the side.

Morgan Davies had three early chances but the game developed into a midfield battle with few clear-cut openings.

Glen Hayer went close with an audacious chip from halfway, which just cleared the crossbar, and Mitch Osmond hit the post from a free-kick in his second game since returning from Portishead.

Nicholson and Jay Murray were introduced early in the second half and Town began to look more threatening, but it took an outstanding effort to break the deadlock.

Osmond fired into the top corner on 66 minutes to put Town ahead and it was 2-0 just two minutes larter when Ethan Feltham netted with a near-post flick.

Town could have scored more, as Feltham, Biggs and Osmond all hit the woodwork but Bell said: “After the disappointing performance against Clevedon United, the reaction of all the lads against Taunton was superb and it was a game we deserved to win.

“But today (Saturday) we couldn’t buy a goal for an hour and it took an outstanding strike to break down a hard-working side. We now look to go again against Weston-super-Mare on the main pitch on Saturday.”