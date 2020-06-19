Clevedon Town’s player fines help to fund new goal nets for Everyone Active Stadium

Whilst the 2019/20 Toolstation Western eague season might have been officially declared null and void due to the coronavirus pandemic, Clevedon Town did still manage to complete 35 league and cup matches.

Despite the expunged results now proving meaningless, the games themselves provided plenty of opportunities for the players to fall foul of a lengthy list of fines for all sorts of misdemeanours.

Traditionally the money collected is put towards an end of season celebration, but with the current restrictions continuing there is no prospect of organising the traditional trip or even a celebratory night out.

With this in mind, the Seasiders players have magnanimously offered to pay for a much-needed set of new goal nets.

The new nets will be finished in the club’s colours of blue and white and hopefully will provide the incentive for the players to score a hatful of goals and make full use of the nets they have provided.

Chairman Brian Rose said: “We always aim to treat the players in the right way and we are obviously delighted in this very generous gesture by the players off their own backs.

“It’s a great contribution to our programme of lockdown ground improvements and it’s very much appreciated.”

Manager Micky Bell was also very happy with the response of his players, adding “This shows what a great attitude there is in the squad and the commitment they have to this club.

“It’s great they are supporting the club off the field as well as on it and it sends a very positive message for the new season.”

Further evidence of the strong team spirit at the club came with the announcement of the May Player of the Month award.

Although there were obviously no games played in May the award was richly deserved for Elliot Nicholson, not for any of the 23 appearances he made in the season, but in recognition of his efforts off the pitch.

Nicholson joined up with the Seasiders’ Stadium Crew and has been helping with the ongoing ground maintenance and improvements.

Rose was quick to add his praise to Nicholson’s efforts with brush and shovel, saying: “It looks like Elliot has taken over as the best sweeper in the club!”