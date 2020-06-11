Advanced search

Nailsea & Tickenham unveil new reserve team managerial duo

PUBLISHED: 14:00 11 June 2020

Kris Shields

Kris Shields

Archant

Nailsea & Tickenham have announced new joint managers of their Somerset League Division One reserve team.

Jerry OsgoodJerry Osgood

Kris Shields and Jerry Osgood will share duties in 2020-21 and bring plenty of experience to their new roles.

Shields has been an integral part of the Yatton & Cleeve management team, having played for Nailsea Town for seven years and served four seasons as captain.

Osgood has a long established background in local football having played for a total of 35 years, including 20 years at Portishead Town.

N&T chairman Rob Gregory said: “We are really pleased to welcome Kris to the club. He will now link up with Jerry, who has been doing a great supporting role at our club over the last couple of seasons.

“It’s great that he now as the opportunity to step up into managing our reserve side.”

Nailsea & Tickenham continue to prepare for the new term and await further information and guidance from the government and FA with all grassroots football still on hold.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Measures put in place to reduce amount of rubbish left on seafronts

Rubbish left on Weston beach. Picture: Richard Flew

Village coronavirus support network goes from strength to strength

David Andrews and Andy Crabb of Long Ashton Post Office. Picture: Kate Bolton

North Somerset deaths double in April after pandemic strikes district

Surge in North Somerset deaths as coronavirus devastates West Country.Picture: Getty

Shops gear-up to re-open from next week

Clevedon stores are gearing-up to re-open from Monday. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Six more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

The Governments Test and Trace programme comes to Honiton. Picture: Pixabay

Measures put in place to reduce amount of rubbish left on seafronts

Rubbish left on Weston beach. Picture: Richard Flew

Village coronavirus support network goes from strength to strength

David Andrews and Andy Crabb of Long Ashton Post Office. Picture: Kate Bolton

North Somerset deaths double in April after pandemic strikes district

Surge in North Somerset deaths as coronavirus devastates West Country.Picture: Getty

Shops gear-up to re-open from next week

Clevedon stores are gearing-up to re-open from Monday. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Nailsea & Tickenham unveil new reserve team managerial duo

Kris Shields

New St George Easton In Gordano manager Williams ‘cannot wait to get started’

St George Easton In Gordano have hired Jim Williams as their new manager to replace the departing David James.

Quiz time! How good is your sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

Clevedon to feature in TV drama on Salisbury novichok poisonings

The Salisbury Poisonings is showing on BBC One on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Weston hospital in phased reopening after coronavirus outbreak

Weston Hospital has begun accepting new patients.
Drive 24