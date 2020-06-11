Nailsea & Tickenham unveil new reserve team managerial duo
PUBLISHED: 14:00 11 June 2020
Archant
Nailsea & Tickenham have announced new joint managers of their Somerset League Division One reserve team.
Kris Shields and Jerry Osgood will share duties in 2020-21 and bring plenty of experience to their new roles.
Shields has been an integral part of the Yatton & Cleeve management team, having played for Nailsea Town for seven years and served four seasons as captain.
Osgood has a long established background in local football having played for a total of 35 years, including 20 years at Portishead Town.
N&T chairman Rob Gregory said: “We are really pleased to welcome Kris to the club. He will now link up with Jerry, who has been doing a great supporting role at our club over the last couple of seasons.
“It’s great that he now as the opportunity to step up into managing our reserve side.”
Nailsea & Tickenham continue to prepare for the new term and await further information and guidance from the government and FA with all grassroots football still on hold.
