Rendall joins Clevedon Town coaching staff after spell at Odd Down included title win

Lee Rendall and his two sons Ronnie (left) and Jaxon with the Toolstation Western Premier League trophy. Picture: Mark Guy. Archant

Clevedon Town have bolstered their coaching staff with the appointment of Lee Rendall as their new coach.

Lee Rendall celebrating winning the Toolstation Western Premier League with Ray Johnson. Picture: Mark Guy. Lee Rendall celebrating winning the Toolstation Western Premier League with Ray Johnson. Picture: Mark Guy.

After being with Odd Down for six years, which included helping the team become Toolstation Western League Premier Division champions for the first time in their history in 2017, Rendall stepped down as manager last Christmas and will work alongside Micky Bell, Alex White and Ryan King.

“I’m over the moon,” said Rendall on his appointment.

“I’ve been in contact with Micky since I left. To be honest it was the only place I wanted to be despite having other offers.

“I always got on well with Belly, Alex impressed me hugely the way he conducted himself on the sideline and has a very mature head on young shoulders. I know Ryan from our playing days.

Lee Rendall holding aloft the Toolstation Western Premier League trophy.Picture: Mark Guy. Lee Rendall holding aloft the Toolstation Western Premier League trophy.Picture: Mark Guy.

“I just want to thank Micky and everyone at the club for the warm welcome and for the opportunity at the club.”

After taking over from Ray Johnston in the middle of the 2017/18 season, Rendall left Odd Down following their 11th defeat in a row to Shepton Mallet.

“I made the decision to step down after a run of defeats left the club in a precarious position,” he added.

“I felt I’d taken them as far as I could after six years, so with the club’s best interests in mind I decided a new man with new ideas may change their season for the better. I then informed the chairman of my decision after the Boxing Day game at Shepton, but it was still a hard decision.”

Lee Rendall with the Toolstation Western Premier League trophy. Picture: Mark Guy. Lee Rendall with the Toolstation Western Premier League trophy. Picture: Mark Guy.

Despite finding it difficult to leave The Down, former Ashton & Backwell United and Highbridge United reserve manager Rendall says he is looking forward to his move with The Seasiders.

“The main ambition is to help realise the quality in the current squad,” added Rendall.

“There’s some unbelievable talent in the current squad and I’m a strong believer in a happy squad is a successful one.

“I strongly feel the club are maybe two additions from genuinely challenging at the right end of the table, providing we keep the current group together which is priority number one.

Lee Rendall walking out with his two sons Ronnie and Jaxon during hs time with Odd Down, Picture: Mark Guy. Lee Rendall walking out with his two sons Ronnie and Jaxon during hs time with Odd Down, Picture: Mark Guy.

“I consider myself a people person, man managing is what I consider one of my best attributes along with experience managing at this level.

“Clevedon Town are a big club and the ambition is to be back in the Southern League, this was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“I have seen first hand the following of loyal supporters the club have when visiting the ground with Odd Down, as well as the following away from home.

“I hope we can repay that loyalty by delivering success.”