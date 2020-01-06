Advanced search

Portishead Town 0 Corsham Town 2

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 January 2020

Portishead Town's Alex O'Keefe (pic Linda Meaton/Portishead Camera Club)

Portishead Town began the new year with a 2-0 home loss to Corsham Town in Toolstation Western League Division One on Saturday.

Captain Mitch Osmond fired a 30-yard shot wide from Callum Eastwood's pass on 10 minutes as Brandon Barnes blasted just wide soon after.

Posset had the majority of possession and Osmond fed Louie Elliot, but his touch let him down at the vital stage.

Corsham took the lead on 40 minutes when Ben Pring picked out Josh Bright, who beat George Shanks-Boon with a confident finish.

Shanks-Boon saved an attempted 35-yard lob from Leigh Rodgers on 52 minutes but could do nothing about a stunning Luke Curtis shot a minute later.

Substitute Dan Parslow went close to a reply on 74 minutes, after good work by Barnes, but Dave Cardus smothered the shot.

Defeat leaves Portishead in 17th place with a home match against high-flying Wells City up next at Bristol Road on Saturday.

