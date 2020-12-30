Portishead Town will be stronger when they take on Corsham Town says Hewitt

Portishead Town coach Dave Hewitt druing their game with Ashton and Backwell. Archant

Portishead Town coach Dave Hewitt has vowed his team will be stronger when they take on Corsham Town on Saturday (Januar 4).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The sides met in their first game of the season when Lewis McCarron's wonderful 45-yard volley gave Justin Flowers' men the win.

And Hewitt says his players have learned in every game since this season and look forward to welcoming Corhsam to Bristol Road.

"We played at the start of the season they beat us 2-1," said Hewitt, following his side's 2-1 loss at Ashton & Backwell last weekend.

"There was a lot oof lads playing their first game in the Western League that day. Our skipper, (Mitch Osmond), who is only 17 years of age, started that day, he has come on leaps and bounds.

"We are looking forward to it, taking it into the next game and take it from there. They learn from every minute on the pitch.

"Last time we went out to play Corsham they had a strong side against us, they were title favourites at the beginning.

"They have lost a few players who have gone to pastures new, playing in higher divisions.

"We know how they play as well. They play quick on the counter attack, they play with a high four up top. It would be nice to pit our wits against them once again and we will go into the next game stronger."

In their last game of 2019 at Ashton & Backwell, Posset fell to a narrow defeat and Hewitt felt they could have more from the game, adding: "It was a game of two halves. We got a foothold of the game in the first half, we had the hill with us.

"Missed opportunities is what cost us, because we worked the keeper quite well, he had a good game.

"But, they are very strong at the back and they play to their strengths and it was just our own errors that cost us.

"There was two of our own errors. We gave away a penalty in the first half which was our own player playing a bad back pass to our centre half, he had no other choice to pull him down.

"Then the goal in the second half, we just didn't close their men quick enough. Again, a bad pass and he's hit it from out wide and lofted it over the goalkeeper into the top corner. It's our own missed opportunities and chances which cost us."