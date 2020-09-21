Advanced search

Portishead Town Rangers run out winners on return

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 September 2020

Portishead Town under-15 Rangers returned in style with a 5-1 win over Fry Club.

After a six-month break, Rangers took to the field in new kit sponsored by Hels Bells Kettlebell Club.

And after eight years in the Woodspring leagues, they have joined the Bristol Saturday Youth League, with a core of players from their early days still involved.

A compelling first half at Gordano School ended goalless, but Rangers took the lead after the restart with a slight breeze at their backs through Harvey.

Two more goals saw Harvey complete a hat-trick, while Archie added a brace before Fry’s late reply.

A spokesperson said: “At such difficult times, gaining support of the local business community for grassroots sport is hugely appreciated.

“An encouraging team performance and an eye opener to the experiences this new league will offer, saw a particularly assured performance in goal by Jonty, a disciplined and intelligent game from Louis, great creativity from Jovan and committed, decisive contributions from Ed, Aldo and Harrison in the middle of the park.”

The team visit Ashley Down for their next match on September 26.

