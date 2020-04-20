Advanced search

Portishead Town girls denied title as season abandoned

PUBLISHED: 14:03 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 20 April 2020

Portishead Town under 16 girls before their home game with Keynsham.

Portishead Town under 16 girls before their home game with Keynsham.

Archant

The Bristol League’s Committee have decided to abandon the under-16 girls’ league season because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Portishead Town, who were six points clear of AEK Boco White, have been thwarted in their march to a second title in a row after last year’s success in the under-15s.

However, despite a deflating end to a fantastic journey for players, parents, and coaches, the teenagers have developed into an entertaining, potent, quick passing, never say die, attack minded team.

As many of the girls look to make the step up to the Portishead Town women’s team, the parents extend a big thank you to coaches Nigel Osmond and Sharon Edwards and the squad.

Portishead Town: Leah Bettison, Kiera Bull, Phoebe Delafaille, Emily Edwards, Emily Gall, Katie Henderson, Keira Howse, Megs Jefferies, Keiana Jones, Tamzin McGill, Livvy Morgan, Romia Nash, Hannah Osmond, Kim Parker, Katie Quick, Izzy Robinson, Millie Rosenior, Tilly Smale, Katherine Southern.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bristol Airport remains open with reduced service

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Care homes refuse to admit patients without coronavirus test

Manor Park Care Home is one of 17 homes in North Somerset refusing to admit patients unless they have been tested for coronavirus.

Clevedon residents writes poem to celebrate repaired road

Clevedon Old Park Road residents who are angry about the state of the road and North Somerset Council's refusal to fix it. Picture: Jeremy Long.

Organisers postpone Portishead Carnival

Wendy Watkins (left) and Jemma Cooper at Portishead Carnival in 2018.

Most Read

Bristol Airport remains open with reduced service

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Care homes refuse to admit patients without coronavirus test

Manor Park Care Home is one of 17 homes in North Somerset refusing to admit patients unless they have been tested for coronavirus.

Clevedon residents writes poem to celebrate repaired road

Clevedon Old Park Road residents who are angry about the state of the road and North Somerset Council's refusal to fix it. Picture: Jeremy Long.

Organisers postpone Portishead Carnival

Wendy Watkins (left) and Jemma Cooper at Portishead Carnival in 2018.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Portishead Town girls denied title as season abandoned

Portishead Town under 16 girls before their home game with Keynsham.

Sports Quiz - How good is your all-round sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz logo. Picture ARCHANT

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘must consider’ practice of ball shining

Picture: Thinkstock

Charity launches appeal to continue helping vulnerable people through pandemic

The Samaritans have launched an urgent appeal for donations. Picture: Chris O'Donovan

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.
Drive 24