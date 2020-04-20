Portishead Town girls denied title as season abandoned
PUBLISHED: 14:03 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 20 April 2020
Archant
The Bristol League’s Committee have decided to abandon the under-16 girls’ league season because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Portishead Town, who were six points clear of AEK Boco White, have been thwarted in their march to a second title in a row after last year’s success in the under-15s.
However, despite a deflating end to a fantastic journey for players, parents, and coaches, the teenagers have developed into an entertaining, potent, quick passing, never say die, attack minded team.
As many of the girls look to make the step up to the Portishead Town women’s team, the parents extend a big thank you to coaches Nigel Osmond and Sharon Edwards and the squad.
Portishead Town: Leah Bettison, Kiera Bull, Phoebe Delafaille, Emily Edwards, Emily Gall, Katie Henderson, Keira Howse, Megs Jefferies, Keiana Jones, Tamzin McGill, Livvy Morgan, Romia Nash, Hannah Osmond, Kim Parker, Katie Quick, Izzy Robinson, Millie Rosenior, Tilly Smale, Katherine Southern.
