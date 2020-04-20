Portishead Town girls denied title as season abandoned

Portishead Town under 16 girls before their home game with Keynsham. Archant

The Bristol League’s Committee have decided to abandon the under-16 girls’ league season because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Portishead Town, who were six points clear of AEK Boco White, have been thwarted in their march to a second title in a row after last year’s success in the under-15s.

However, despite a deflating end to a fantastic journey for players, parents, and coaches, the teenagers have developed into an entertaining, potent, quick passing, never say die, attack minded team.

As many of the girls look to make the step up to the Portishead Town women’s team, the parents extend a big thank you to coaches Nigel Osmond and Sharon Edwards and the squad.

Portishead Town: Leah Bettison, Kiera Bull, Phoebe Delafaille, Emily Edwards, Emily Gall, Katie Henderson, Keira Howse, Megs Jefferies, Keiana Jones, Tamzin McGill, Livvy Morgan, Romia Nash, Hannah Osmond, Kim Parker, Katie Quick, Izzy Robinson, Millie Rosenior, Tilly Smale, Katherine Southern.