Portishead Town’s under-eight girls impress once again

Portishead under-eights face the camera Archant

Portishead Town’s under-eight girls maintained their fine form against Ashton on a sunny Sunday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After two great results in previous weeks – and buoyed by the delivery of new kit sponsored by the Barber Company – they took the lead through Daisy.

Iris fired a second Portishead goal into the top corner, before Flori added a debut strike with a smart finish from Isla’s terrific through ball.

The prolific Cara then added a brace, before the visitors hit back with a fine strike of their own from 15 yards.

And Cara completed her hat-trick before half-time to cap an entertaining opening period and convincing Portishead lead.

The second half saw the away team get back into the game while some tremendous goalkeeping kept Portishead at bay.

But the constant energy of Esmee, Ava and Lara, plus mature defending by Millie, helped Daisy to her second goal, with Isla and Eva also getting on the scoresheet in a game played in great spirit.