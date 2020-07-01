Portishead Town end their season with annual awards ceremony

Portishead Town captain Mitch Osmond scored 13 goals in 28 apperances last season. Picture: Portishead Town FC. Archant

Portishead Town have held their end of season awards.

The Posset finished the campaign in 13th place with 31 points from their 26 games played, including nine wins, In Toolstation Western League Division One.

And Eamonn Daly, Dave Hewitt and James Hughes have all agreed to stay on at club as they continue to develop their five-year plan.

First up was Alfie Madden as he picked up the Young Player of the Year.

“Starting the season in the Under-18s before he made the step up to train with the senior first team, the reserves team and then to the squad list, before making it off the bench and with some impressive performances into the starting 11,” said Hewitt.

“Well done Alfie in a much deserved award with great things to come.”

Up next was the Players’ Player and Golden Boot, which were both won by Mitch Osmond.

Hewitt added: “The skipper and the key part to the heartbeat of the team was the young yet mature club captain Mitch Osmond.

“He led by example from the middle of the park and was able to pick up a few goals. Double figures with ease.

“Players’ Player shows the respect and admiration he had from his fellow players.”

The last award of the evening saw George Parsons win the Manager’s Player.

“Another key component to the Portishead heart was the irreproachable George Parsons,” said Hewitt.

“A late addition to the team due to other commitments but George Parsons was a compliment to Mitch as Mitch was a compliment to George.

“George was countless in the right place at the right time and always made his presence known.”