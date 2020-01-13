Advanced search

Portishead Town pick up point against Wells City

PUBLISHED: 14:18 13 January 2020

Portishead Town's George Parsons (pic Portishead Camera Club)

Portishead Town produced a battling display to earn a point in a 1-1 draw with Wells City in Toolstation Western League Division One.

Wells began well and Harvey Hadrill had a shot saved by George Shanks-Boon on four minutes.

Shanks-Boon denied Craig Herrod on 14 minutes before the same player fired wide from 15 yards.

But Town saw Joe Lott's pass sent Louie Elliot clear to cross for Alex Chapman, only for the Wells defence to clear for a corner.

The set-piece found Elliot on the edge of the box and a curling shot went just wide.

Posset were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when Jordan Thaws saw red for kicking out at Hadrill.

And Wells took the lead on 56 minutes as Herrod's shot was saved by Shanks-Boon and Harry Foster converted the rebound.

Captain Mitch Osmond saw his free-kick poked in by Nathan Truman to level and Foster was sent off late on for a second booking.

Portishead are due to visit Calne Town on Saturday.

