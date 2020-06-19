Portishead Town look to build on last year’s success ahead of new season

Portishead Town sat in 13th place in the Western League Division One before the outbreak of the Coronavirus. Archant

Portishead Town’s first-team management Eamonn Daly, Dave Hewitt and James Hughes have all agreed to stay at the club as they continue to develop their five-year plan.

James Wheatcroft has also decided to stay at the helm for the Reserves.

The Posset, however, do welcome Ryan Owen and Mike Derrick to the third team and the duo have brought a wealth of experience and capable players with Bob Parsons continuing as the Development squad manager.

The successful ladies squad who currently play in South West Women’s Premier League and are pushing for FA Women’s National League Division One South West, have also kept their management trio of Chip Wright, Garry Pearce and the supported Vic Wright in leading the Ladies reserves.

The club have been working hard on a player pathway and have processes in places, which are supported by Head of Senior Football Dave Read, Andy Jones of Junior Boys Football and Rich Hobbs of the Junior Girls Football and by many coaches, volunteers and parents.

During the uncertainty, Town has had a great deal of time to have a little touch up around the ground, supported by the skills and knowledge of Jones Building group, as they have been able to tidy the club up for all club members and the community as a whole.

The juniors will again look to bring in another generation of footballers at mini level and host a junior club membership player roster of 900 players, which is fantastic news for the club and town as they welcome such a wealth of the community, family and friends.

Portishead Town are planning to restart training, with government guidelines in place, on Tuesday June 23 from 6pm at Portishead Lake Grounds, with all newcomers welcome.

“For the team I’m just happy everyone is still fighting fit,” said first-team manager Hewitt.

“We’ve had no cases of corona amongst players or management. We are so happy to be able to get back training and move forward from this. It has been a long time away from football, but it has made us grateful for what we have.

“Everyone at the club are itching to get back, we just hope everything can be resolved and we can get back to playing games as soon as possible.”