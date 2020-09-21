Portishead girls earn another fine win
PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 September 2020
Archant
Portishead under-eights girls continued their hot scoring streak as they took on Weston Mendip in their latest match.
The in-form squad managed to net seven more goals, as they matched their total from the previous week, while also recording another clean sheet in a convincing diplay.
All of the team worked well together and were fully rewarded for their efforts as Cara, Daisy and Isla netted two goals apiece.
Iris also hit the target to complete the tally for Portishead, who saw a great effort from their line-up of Eva, Ava, Iris, Esmee, Cara, Isla, Millie and Daisy.
