Advanced search

Portishead girls earn another fine win

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 September 2020

Portishead under-eights face the camera

Portishead under-eights face the camera

Archant

Portishead under-eights girls continued their hot scoring streak as they took on Weston Mendip in their latest match.

The in-form squad managed to net seven more goals, as they matched their total from the previous week, while also recording another clean sheet in a convincing diplay.

All of the team worked well together and were fully rewarded for their efforts as Cara, Daisy and Isla netted two goals apiece.

Iris also hit the target to complete the tally for Portishead, who saw a great effort from their line-up of Eva, Ava, Iris, Esmee, Cara, Isla, Millie and Daisy.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Coach Kerr wants Somerset to prove point in Lord’s final

Somerset captain Tom Abell (centre) next to Jason Kerr at the County Ground, Taunton.

Portishead girls earn another fine win

Portishead under-eights face the camera

Swiss Valley Rangers men win on league debut

Swiss Valley Rangers men face the camera

Clevedon girls find Hutton rivals in top form

Clevedon's under-12 girls face the camera

Rise in coronavirus cases in older adults in North Somerset

The number of coronavirus cases in older adults has risen over the past week.