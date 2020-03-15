Penalty pain for Nailsea & Tickenham

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's Somerset Senior Cup tie at Keynsham Town Reserves (pic Paul Harnden) Archant

Nailsea & Tickenham suffered penalty pain at Keynsham Town Reserves in the Somerset Senior Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's Somerset Senior Cup tie at Keynsham Town Reserves (pic Paul Harnden) Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's Somerset Senior Cup tie at Keynsham Town Reserves (pic Paul Harnden)

After coming under early pressure, the Swags saw Josh Benjamin denied by the post, while Luke Osgood had a shot saved by Ryan Perry.

George Gillingham denied Keynsham skipper Aaron Childs several times, before Matt Pilgrim had an effort pushed over by Perry late in the first half.

Liam Crispin fired over for the hosts in the second half, before N&T lost Gillingham to injury and outfield player Tyler Manning took over in goal.

Sam Truman had a shot saved and Benjamin fired efforts high and wide, before Osgood pulled up with injury as it ended goalless.

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's Somerset Senior Cup tie at Keynsham Town Reserves (pic Paul Harnden) Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's Somerset Senior Cup tie at Keynsham Town Reserves (pic Paul Harnden)

Chris Gale and Benjamin missed the first two penalties for N&T in the shootout, as Crispin and Osborne netted for Keynsham.

Craig Burchill converted his spot-kick, but George Marsh made it 3-1 before Swags sub Dane Wilshear had his effort saved by Perry.

Manager Nic Steadman said: 'I'm really proud of the lads and there are so many positives to take from this game.

'It's only five games in for me but the changes we've made are really starting to benefit us.

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's Somerset Senior Cup tie at Keynsham Town Reserves (pic Paul Harnden) Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's Somerset Senior Cup tie at Keynsham Town Reserves (pic Paul Harnden)

'Keynsham are a very good side and will certainly be near the top come the end of the season and were the better team.

'It's a shame to lose on penalties especially as we gave so much but that's football.'