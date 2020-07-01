Clevedon Town get back to training following break due to Coronavirus pandemic

Over 30 players and coaches took part in Clevedon Town's first training session since March.

Clevedon Town players began training for the first time in over three months following last week’s FA announcement about the potential resumption of non-league football.

Clevedon Town trained for the first since March due to the outrbeak of the Coronavirus.

On Saturday morning over 30 players and coaches, including new coach Lee Rendall, turned out for the first session on the Everyone Active 3G pitch.

Training took place in line with FA safety measures in small groups with a variety of exercises with and without the ball.

“It’s important we are ready when things might restart, even though we don’t know exactly when that might be,” said manager Micky Bell.

“It was a super session and a great turnout. All the players have been keeping fit on their own and Archie Ferris and Morgan Williams spoke for all of them after the session.”

Morgan Williams has been playing for the first team for the last three years ever since he made his debut in Septmeber 2017.

Although running featured in most players fitness regimes Ferris has had a more unusual pastime, horse riding!

While Williams had been road running and cycling

Ferris said: “It’s good to be together again and we have all been looking forward to this first session.”

“We enjoyed the variety and being together’,” said Williams.

Archie Williams is in his second spell at Clevedon Town following his return to the club in July 2018.

“Although road running is okay I do feel the effects at the end of each run on the leg I broke in 2018. It will be good to get back playing again.”

The players remain realistic in their approach to the Coronavirus pandemic, particularly those who have remained working, like Ferris and skipper Callum Kingdom, who have been working all over the south of England in the building trade, and Williams providing a vital service in a supermarket.

“I have no concerns about working in London regularly, so I’m not worried about playing football again,” added Ferris.

“I don’t think the risks of playing football are any greater than in normal life,” added Williams.

Chairman Brian Rose said: “We will ensure the safety of all the players and everybody at the club by drawing up a Covid-19 Action Plan to introduce all the safety measures required by the FA when they are known.

“Until then it was great to have so many players back in training and to see their enthusiasm. It gives a real boost to those who have been working so hard on the ground during the enforced break.”

There will be more of the same at the Everyone Active Stadium from now on with the first team training on Saturday mornings and the Under-18s on Monday evenings, new players welcome.