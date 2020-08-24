Clevedon Town earn bragging rights after derby victory over Weston

Clevedon Town's Mitch Osmond scores the winner from the spot in front of the socially distanced crowd at the Everyone Active Stadium. Picture: Tony Merrett. Archant

Mitch Osmond’s second-half penalty secured Clevedon Town their first victory over local rivals Weston for the first time since 2001 with a narrow 1-0 win at The Everyone Active Stadium.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clevedon Town's Sam Iles, in blue, challenges Nick McCootie. Picture: Tony Merrett. Clevedon Town's Sam Iles, in blue, challenges Nick McCootie. Picture: Tony Merrett.

In the 152nd meeting between the two sides, in a game of few chances, it wasn’t until the 70th minute, after Morgan Williams was bought down in the penalty area, which saw Osmond with the simple task of slotting home from the penalty spot, despite Luke Purnell’s best efforts to keep the former Portishead Town’s captain effort out.

Both Mickey Bell and Scott Bartlett made changes from their friendlies with Nailsea United and AFC Totton.

The Seasiders made five changes as Charles Lovell, Max Williams, Greg Yarde, Ethan Feltham, Williams and Joel Bayliss all made way for Harley Wilkinson, Sam Iles, Jay Murray, Archie Ferris and Finlay Briggs.

As for The Seagulls Scott Laird came in for Sam Hendy in Bartlett’s only change.

And following the Football Association’s announcement for fans of clubs in steps three to six to be allowed back in to grounds up and down the county, a total of 128 were in attendance and they would have seen Nick McCootie have the first opportunity of the game but he could only drag his shot wide.

Clevedon Town's Finlay Biggs closes down Weston keeper Luke Purnell. Picture: Tony Merrett. Clevedon Town's Finlay Biggs closes down Weston keeper Luke Purnell. Picture: Tony Merrett.

Captain Callum Kingdom would head wide following a corner before Jacob Cane was the next to go close, after being put in by Dayle Grubb, but Harvey Wilkinson was equal to the danger as he pushed away the former Hereford midfielder’s shot.

McCootie went close again when he headed over from six-yards-out before Grubb fired his free-kick above Wilkinson’s goal.

Wilkinson was once again in the right place at the right time as he tipped over from Kieran Thomas before Symons thought he had give Weston the lead from six-yards-out only for his goal to be disallowed following Greg Tindle’s low cross.

Wilkinson once again did well to save Symons header before Matt Jones could only send his shot wide.

Clevedon Town's Mitch Osmond, in blue, holds off Weston’s ex-Seasider player Callum Eastwood. Picture: Tony Merrett. Clevedon Town's Mitch Osmond, in blue, holds off Weston’s ex-Seasider player Callum Eastwood. Picture: Tony Merrett.

Ferris then went close for the home side but he saw his header well kept out by Purnell before the game’s main talking point came with 20 minutes left.

After substitute Williams was bought down in the box by Sam Avery Osmond’s spot-kick was almost kept out by Purnell but Weston’s number one could only look on in horror as the ball agonising squeezed over the line for the game’s winning goal.

Weston are back in action tonight when they travel to Gloucestershire to take on Slimbridge AFC at 19:45 while Clevedon Town welcome Yate Town on Friday August 28, kicking off at 19:30.

Weston XI: Luke Purnell, Kieran Thomas (Jack Goodall, 76), Matt Jones (Ben Jones, 76), Scott Laird (Callum Eastwood, 76), Sam Avery (Aaron Parsons, 76), Greg Tindle (C) (Luc Noble, 76), Nick McCootie (Will Harvey, 76), Jacob Cane (Sam Hendy, 76), Mile Symons (Ben Griffith, 76), Dayle Grubb (Bailey Kempster, 76), Chris Knowles (Ryan Jones, 76)

Clevedon XI: Harley Wilkinson, Elliot Nicholson, Sam Iles, (Greg Yarde, 90) Callum Kingdon (c), Glen Hayer, Syd Camper, Jay Murray, (Joel Bayliss, 90) Mitch Osmond, Archie Ferris, Morgan Davies (Morgan Williams, 60) and Finlay Biggs

Attendance: 128

Goals:

Clevedon Town: Mitch Osmond 70 (P)