Spot-on Osmond seals Clevedon Town’s FA Cup win at Portland

PUBLISHED: 09:07 03 September 2020

Clevedon Town's Mitch Osmond scores from the spot (pic Tony Merrett)

Clevedon Town's Mitch Osmond scores from the spot (pic Tony Merrett)

A Mitch Osmond penalty on the hour mark sent Clevedon Town into next round of the FA Cup after a close contest at Portland United, writes Paul Davis.

The 1-0 success was sweet revenge for Town, who had been beaten by Portland at the same stage of the competition two years before.

In the first competitive game under Covid-19 guidance, Clevedon were shocked to find very different arrangements in place at Portland compared with the Everyone Active Stadium and they were required to change outside in the stand with no showers available after the game.

However, that merely served to make manager Micky Bell’s team talk easy and they dominated the first half. An early Archie Ferris header and two Osmond free-kicks tested debutant Portland keeper Josh Lucas and midway through the half a great passing move involving Morgan Davies, Moran Williams and Osmond came to nothing.

Portland became increasingly physical which saw Lewis Whyton and Ryan McKechnie booked for after desperate challenges to stop Syd Camper and Morgan Davies as they burst forward.

Clevedon brought on Ethan Feltham for Morgan Davies after 56 minutes and he almost had an immediate impact netting after latching on to Elliott Nicholson’s through ball, only to see the lineman’s flag raised.

Just past the hour mark, Town made the breakthrough their domination deserved. McKechnie brought down Osmond from behind as he raced into the box from another Nicholson through ball and Osmond got up to send keeper Lucas the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Portland responded and on 74 minutes Harley Wilkinson made a superb one-handed save from a long shot and Callum Kingdon headed the follow-up from the rebound off the line for a corner. In a late increasingly desperate flurry, Portland’s Jamie Beasley fired dangerously across the goal, and there were further half chances for Whyton and Panesar-Dower before Beasley shot wide after McKecnie had set him up from a corner.

Clevedon saw off one final corner in injury time with Portland keeper Lucas up in the visitor’s box and will visit Western League Division One side Sherborne Town on September 12.

Clevedon Town: 1 Harley Wilkinson; 2 Elliott Nicholson; 3 Finlay Biggs; 4 Callum Kingdon; 5 Glen Hayer; 6 Syd Camper; 7 Jay Murray (Callum Gould 79); 8 Mitch Osmond; 9 Archie Ferris; 10 Morgan Williams (Joel Bayliss 90+2); 11 Morgan Davies (Ethan Feltham 59). Attendance 139.

