Osgood’s a hero for Swags as Nailsea & Tickenham claim third successive league win

Nailsea & Tickenham have scored 12 goals from their first three games after Mendip Broadwalk win.

Luke Osgood scored twice and set up anther to help Nailsea & Tickenham secure their third win in a row against Mendip Broadwalk.

Nailsea & Tickenham remain top of the Uhlsport Somerset County League table after Mendip Broadwalk victory.

The Swags inflicted damage early on in their third consecutive home match at Fryth Way, as Joe Berry continued his goalscoring run to head in a cross and make it 1-0 inside the first minute.

The hosts may have been quick out of the blocks, but the visitors started to get back into it, upping the speed and energy of the game.

After 20 minutes Osgood had a couple of decent chances to double the lead, to no avail, and towards the end of the first half there were on-target efforts for Scott Pilgrim and Osgood, but they were unable to find the net.

Mendip Broadwalk started to frustrate the home side after the restart and were showing glimpses of a potential equaliser.

Nailsea & Tickenham secured their third win in a row after beating Mendip Broadwalk 3-2 at Fryth Way Nailsea & Tickenham secured their third win in a row after beating Mendip Broadwalk 3-2 at Fryth Way

As the hour mark approached Nailsea & Tickenham won a penalty when Osgood was taken down by the opposition keeper and he stepped up to convert from the spot and make it 2-0.

The visitors were annoyed and aggrieved and 10 minutes later it was 3-0 when Osgood found Berry, who beat the defender before slotting between the keeper’s legs.

Substitute Archie Jefferies hit back before Joe Brimble scored in a scramble from a corner as N&T captain Dan Cook’s hamstring injury left the hosts holding on to remain top of the Uhlsport Somerset League table ahead of taking on Keynsham Town at Crown Field.

Joint first-team manager Rich Lucas said: “A great result against a very physical side, scoring after 43 seconds and playing some great attacking football, we defended superbly to grind out a well-deserved three points.

“The lads are still learning how we are trying to play this season and each week they are progressing well.”

The man of the match award, sponsored by Marc Ashley Mortgage Advice Bureau, went to Gary Freeman.

*Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves travelled to AFC Minehead and drew 1-1 after a last-minute equaliser from Wes Bracey to cancel Callum Barnfield’s effort. Man of the match, sponsored by Jungle Green, was Jared Ford.

N&T: Gillingham, Carter, Gale, S Pilgrim, Cook, Freeman, Berry, Trueman, Osgood, Latta, Benjamin. Subs: Manning, Seeley, M Pilgrim, Wallington.