Nailsea & Tickenham too strong for Broad Plain House

Nailsea & Tickenham ran out 7-1 winners over Broad Plain House in their League Cup tie at Fryth Way.

Nic Steadman took charge for the first time and saw the Swags awarded a first-minute penalty, which Luke Osgood converted.

Osgood made it 2-0 on nine minutes with a close-range header from a corner and Chris Gale drilled home a goal of the season contender from long range.

Matty Pilgrim made it 4-0 with a nice finish, while Joe Berry cut in from the left to add the fifth before the break.

It remained one-way traffic after the restart as James Seeley scored the sixth and Osgood completed his hat-trick to make it 7-0.

The visitors managed a late consolation, denying N&T a clean sheet, thanks to a free-kick from Harry Saunders.

But Steadman said: "Straight from the get-go the lads had the passion and determination we wanted.

"It was all about getting the confidence back and playing the way we should and we certainly did. I'm proud of the lads for such a professional performance."