Advanced search

Nailsea & Tickenham too strong for Broad Plain House

PUBLISHED: 11:30 29 January 2020

Sam Truman on the ball for N&T (pic Paul Harnden)

Sam Truman on the ball for N&T (pic Paul Harnden)

Archant

Nailsea & Tickenham ran out 7-1 winners over Broad Plain House in their League Cup tie at Fryth Way.

Joe Berry in action for N&T (pic James Harnden)Joe Berry in action for N&T (pic James Harnden)

Nic Steadman took charge for the first time and saw the Swags awarded a first-minute penalty, which Luke Osgood converted.

Osgood made it 2-0 on nine minutes with a close-range header from a corner and Chris Gale drilled home a goal of the season contender from long range.

Matty Pilgrim made it 4-0 with a nice finish, while Joe Berry cut in from the left to add the fifth before the break.

It remained one-way traffic after the restart as James Seeley scored the sixth and Osgood completed his hat-trick to make it 7-0.

James Seeley tackles a Broad Plain House rival (pic Paul Harnden)James Seeley tackles a Broad Plain House rival (pic Paul Harnden)

The visitors managed a late consolation, denying N&T a clean sheet, thanks to a free-kick from Harry Saunders.

But Steadman said: "Straight from the get-go the lads had the passion and determination we wanted.

"It was all about getting the confidence back and playing the way we should and we certainly did. I'm proud of the lads for such a professional performance."

Most Read

Police seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after woman assaulted in Clevedon

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Telecomms company moves to Clevedon

Paul Astle in the new office in Clevedon

Physio who kept more than 400 patients’ record suspended from role after ‘significant breach’

Stokes was suspended from her role at NSCP. Picture: Google

Appeal for help to protect green space in Nailsea

The Perrings

Councillors reject retirement-home plans likened to ‘Dartmoor Prison’

Proposed perspective view of the nursery as seen from the access point off Kenn Road

Most Read

Police seeking witnesses and dashcam footage after woman assaulted in Clevedon

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Telecomms company moves to Clevedon

Paul Astle in the new office in Clevedon

Physio who kept more than 400 patients’ record suspended from role after ‘significant breach’

Stokes was suspended from her role at NSCP. Picture: Google

Appeal for help to protect green space in Nailsea

The Perrings

Councillors reject retirement-home plans likened to ‘Dartmoor Prison’

Proposed perspective view of the nursery as seen from the access point off Kenn Road

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Nailsea & Tickenham too strong for Broad Plain House

Sam Truman on the ball for N&T (pic Paul Harnden)

Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves hold leaders

Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves Dan Elson and Jack Lucas in action

Police encourage people from all backgrounds to become PCSOs

PCSO Julie Berchall with Lewis, Chloe and Lacey. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Charity appeals for volunteers to help in shops

People can pop into the shops to find out more about volunteering.

Physio who kept more than 400 patients’ record suspended from role after ‘significant breach’

Stokes was suspended from her role at NSCP. Picture: Google
Drive 24