Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves hold leaders

Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves Dan Elson and Jack Lucas in action Archant

Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Uhlsport Somerset League Division One leaders Timsbury.

Dan Elson led the attack after a long lay-off, while Matt Cartwright played his first minutes since a terrible injury suffered at Portishead Town.

Young keeper Charles Lovell was booked for a foul outside the box, with the hosts going close from the free-kick.

But Callum Vickery and Jack Lucas impressed on the break for N&T as the first half remained goalless.

Alan McFerran added energy in midfield in the second half, alongside Dane Wilshear, as Tom Smith and James Brown coped well with long balls at the back.

N&T took a deserved lead on the hour when Wilshear fired a free-kick home and it looked like being enough to secure all three points.

But Timsbury snatched an equaliser deep into stoppage time when a long ball was headed home.

James Brown took the man of the match award for N&T.