Nailsea & Tickenham get permission for ground improvements

PUBLISHED: 09:48 15 September 2020

John Murray MBE (Nailsea and Tickenham FC Treasurer) receives planning permission from Cllr Andy Cole (Chairman of North Somerset Council Planning and Regulatory Committee).

Archant

Nailsea & Tickenham have been given permission to erect a new clubhouse, floodlights and carry out other ground improvements needed to play in the Western League.

North Somerset District Council approval will pave the way for a higher standard of football and enable the club to enter the FA Cup.

The club’s medium-term aims are to expand the player base to include an under-18 side and mixed junior football for local boys and girls.

Club treasurer John Murray MBE said: “This is the culmination of two years work since the original planning of the ground development commenced.

“During this time the club have worked collaboratively with experts and planning staff of NSDC to arrive at a design that ensures the bats and other wildlife in the area are adequately protected while also meeting the specific ground requirements of the FA.”

The club thanked Cllr Andy Cole, chairman of the planning and regulatory committee, Nailsea Town Council’s chairman and committee members, Dr Liam Fox MP, Abacus Lighting, Smart Ecology, consultant Tim Pursey and architect Will Falconer.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

