Ruthless Swags put rivals to sword as Berry hits hat-trick to inspire eight-goal romp

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's win against Stockwood Green (pic Paul Harnden) Archant

Nailsea & Tickenham romped to an 8-0 win over Stockwood Green in their latest Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division outing on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's win against Stockwood Green (pic Paul Harnden) Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's win against Stockwood Green (pic Paul Harnden)

Having beaten Clevedon United in their first match of the season, the Swags saw Luke Osgood send an early chance wide.

Green’s Mark Leigh suffered a knee injury after colliding with keeper Jason Mellor, which led to a lengthy stoppage, and Joe Berry fired over when play resumed.

N&T took the lead on 20 minutes as Craig Burchill broke past the Green defence and keeper to slot into an empty net.

But that was all the hosts had to show for their first-half efforts, as Osgood had a shot saved and Green lost Scott Collier to another injury.

The Swags doubled their lead after the restart as Berry converted at the far post and it was 3-0 just past the hour mark when Aaron Latta capitalised on a mix-up in the visiting defence.

Osgood broke his duck when heading in Berry’s cross for the fourth, while Josh Benjamin had two chances either side of Berry netting his second for 5-0.

Latta claimed his second when a shot deflected in off a defender and Benjamin got in on the act for N&T’s fifth goal in 12 minutes and seventh overall.

Berry completed the rout and his own hat-trick when, after putting one attempt over, he tried again from the left edge of the box and found the top right corner of the net.

Ollie Carter took the Bennetts Barber Company man of the match award for the Swags and joint manager Nic Steadman said: “We were really pleased with the effort the lads put in and I would say it was a real professional performance.

“It’s very easy to let the standards drop when the scoreline gets bigger and bigger, but we showed real class from start to finsh and that’s something we are really pleased with.

“The first half we didn’t play the way we wanted to and what we had worked on in training, but after the half-time team talk, that 45 minutes was outstanding from every player involved. Scoring seven goals in 45 minutes at this level is something you have to be proud of.”

The Swags host Mendip Broadwalk this weekend.

N&T: Mellor, Carter, Gale, Pilgrim, Cook, Freeman, Berry, Trueman, Osgood, Burchill, Latta. Subs: Benjamin, Pilgrim, Wallington, Andrews, Walker.