Improved second-half display helps Nailsea & Tickenham get better of Ilminster rivals

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's win over Ilminster Town (pic Paul Harnden)

Nailsea & Tickenham ran out 4-1 winners over Ilminster Town in their latest Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division outing at Fryth Way on Saturday.

The Swags took an early lead through Joe Berry, who cut in from the right side and showed fantastic skill before firing into the top left corner of the net.

And they went close to a second after a flowing team move put Matty Pilgrim through on goal, only to be denied by visiting keeper Jack Rutter.

Berry had another chance on the half-hour mark, before Ilminster levelled as George Pugson cut in from the left and found the far top corner.

N&T looked to regain their lead and towards the end of the first half they saw Josh Benjamin miss the target from outside the box, while James Seeley failed to finish another good team move.

The Swags began the second half strongly and went close to a second when Benjamin was denied, before Ilminster's Ben Pitman was booked for a challenge on substitute Mike Wallington.

N&T were awarded a penalty on 55 minutes following a handball in the box and captain Gary Freeman stepped up to send Rutter the wrong way from the spot.

Rutter kept out Chris Gale and Berry attempts, while Pilgrim fired over the crossbar before the home side were finally rewarded for their hard work to go 3-1 up.

A bad back pass from Pugson was seized upon by Pilgrim, who went through one-on-one with Rutter to score, and N&T capped their win with a fourth goal in stoppage time as Craig Burchill produced a quality finish into the bottom corner.

Manager Nic Steadman said: "I was really pleased with how the players reacted from the team talk at half time.

"In the second half we had a plan and stuck to it. We were by far the better team and deserved to take the points."

Berry took the Sawyers Arms man of the match award for N&T, who are set to visit Chard Town in the quarter-finals of the league cup on Wednesday (7.30pm) and then host Chilcompton Sports in the league on Saturday (2.30pm).