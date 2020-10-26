Nailsea & Tickenham draw positives as perfect run ends

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash with Middlezoy (pic Paul Harnden) Archant

Nailsea & Tickenham saw their perfect start to the season ended by a 2-2 draw with Middlezoy Rovers.

Unchanged from their win at Clutton, they met a well organised Middlezoy side but took the lead when Joe Berry rounded keeper Greg Turner to finish from a tight angle.

Possession was squandered too often, though, and the visitors levelled before the break as a cross from the left was put past George Gillingham.

Josh Benjamin was introduced early in the second half, but N&T fell behind when a corner was converted at the far post.

And after sending on Pat Riddell and Ollie Hogg, they were grateful to see Gary Freeman clear off the line from another Middlezoy corner.

Ollie Carter and Berry caused problems as N&T showed greater urgency, with Crago Motors man of the match Berry winning the Swags a penalty which Luke Osgood converted to level.

Hogg shot wide late on as it ended all square and joint boss Jamie Smith said: “Credit to Middlezoy, who made it very difficult for us to build any momentum in the game. We were disappointed with the goals we conceded more than anything else. With another important game next week we will certainly be looking to improve.”

Nailsea & Tickenham: Gillingham, Carter, Last, Gale, Freeman, S Pilgrim, Trueman, Seeley, Latta, Berry, Osgood, Riddell, Benjamin, Hogg.