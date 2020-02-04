Advanced search

Nailsea & Tickenham draw positives against Middlezoy Rovers

PUBLISHED: 08:30 05 February 2020

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash with Middlezoy Rovers (pic Paul Harnden)

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash with Middlezoy Rovers (pic Paul Harnden)

Archant

Nailsea & Tickenham had to settle for a point after a 1-1 draw with Middlezoy Rovers in the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division at Fryth Way on Saturday.

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash with Middlezoy Rovers (pic Paul Harnden)Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash with Middlezoy Rovers (pic Paul Harnden)

Matt Pilgrim was denied by the visiting keeper early on as the Swags dominated and had several attempts.

The hosts were awarded a penalty on 38 minutes when Joe Berry was taken down in the box but his spot-kick was kept out by George Mullins.

Middlezoy took the lead on 49 minutes through captain Dan Luce, who sent another good chance wide soon after and the nsaw John Higgins go off with a nasty cut.

Chris Gale got the Swags back on terms on 64 minutes from Dom Graff's cross, before Middlezoy's Harry Saunders was sent off for a tackle on Scott Pilgrim.

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash with Middlezoy Rovers (pic James Harnden)Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash with Middlezoy Rovers (pic James Harnden)

N&T could not make their extra man count, though, and manager Nic Steadman said: "Really disappointed not to take the three points as the lads performed well in large spells. Still plenty of positives to take. Pleased with the attitude and we will only get better."

The Swags entertain Ilminster on Saturday (2.30pm).

Most Read

Village’s postal delivery office could close doors

The delivery office at Yatton post office could soon move to Clevedon

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WATCH: George soars through to second live show on The Greatest Dancer

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

Arrest and drugs seized after warrant in Nailsea

Cannabis and scales were seized from a property in Nailsea.

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Most Read

Village’s postal delivery office could close doors

The delivery office at Yatton post office could soon move to Clevedon

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WATCH: George soars through to second live show on The Greatest Dancer

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

Arrest and drugs seized after warrant in Nailsea

Cannabis and scales were seized from a property in Nailsea.

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Nailsea & Tickenham draw positives against Middlezoy Rovers

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash with Middlezoy Rovers (pic Paul Harnden)

‘Lives and businesses at risk’ due to slower response time to reach fires

Avon Fire and Rescue Service. Picture: AF&RS

Half-term camps at North Somerset Tennis Academy

North Somerset Tennis Academy are holding half-term camps at Clevedon

Clevedon United JFC looking to expand girls’ section

Clevedon United JFC are looking for girls to join their teams

Village’s postal delivery office could close doors

The delivery office at Yatton post office could soon move to Clevedon
Drive 24