Nailsea & Tickenham draw positives against Middlezoy Rovers

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash with Middlezoy Rovers (pic Paul Harnden) Archant

Nailsea & Tickenham had to settle for a point after a 1-1 draw with Middlezoy Rovers in the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division at Fryth Way on Saturday.

Matt Pilgrim was denied by the visiting keeper early on as the Swags dominated and had several attempts.

The hosts were awarded a penalty on 38 minutes when Joe Berry was taken down in the box but his spot-kick was kept out by George Mullins.

Middlezoy took the lead on 49 minutes through captain Dan Luce, who sent another good chance wide soon after and the nsaw John Higgins go off with a nasty cut.

Chris Gale got the Swags back on terms on 64 minutes from Dom Graff's cross, before Middlezoy's Harry Saunders was sent off for a tackle on Scott Pilgrim.

N&T could not make their extra man count, though, and manager Nic Steadman said: "Really disappointed not to take the three points as the lads performed well in large spells. Still plenty of positives to take. Pleased with the attitude and we will only get better."

The Swags entertain Ilminster on Saturday (2.30pm).