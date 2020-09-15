Nailsea & Tickenham earn local bragging rights over Clevedon United on first day

Nailsea & Tickenham's Joe Berry attacks against Clevedon United (pic Paul Harnden) Archant

Nailsea & Tickenham got the new Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division season off to a winning start thanks to a single goal success against local rivals Clevedon United at Fryth Way.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nailsea & Tickenham's Aaron Latta on the ball (pic Paul Harnden) Nailsea & Tickenham's Aaron Latta on the ball (pic Paul Harnden)

After a long wait to return to competitive action, following the suspension of the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Swags saw Oliver Carter miss a good early chance to take the lead in the derby.

Jack Last was denied by visiting keeper James Dunn on 20 minutes, after Dan Cook headed Aaron Latta’s cross back into the box, but the hosts struck just before the half-hour mark when some neat play from midfield found Joe Berry, who turned his man on the edge of the box and produced a superb right-footed finish into the bottom left corner.

The visitors looked to respond, but the N&T defence dug deep and keeper Jason Mellor made some nice saves to protect the 1-0 lead as both sides picked up yellow cards.

Swags introduced Chris Gale for the second half and went close to netting a second goal after the restart when Luke Osgood hit the crossbar, while Berry and Craig Burchill saw efforts saved by Dunn, before play began to turn scrappy.

Nailsea & Tickenham's Craig Burchill on the ball (pic Paul Harnden) Nailsea & Tickenham's Craig Burchill on the ball (pic Paul Harnden)

Thorne and Purnell were always a threat for Clevedon, while Osgood had a great chance to lob the poorly position Dunn, but couldn’t convert.

Burchill had a great chance when going through on goal, but Dunn saved from close range before Clevedon were reduced to 10 men with 10 minutes left in the match.

Callum Dunn was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence, allowing Nailsea to keep the visitors at bay in the final stages and bank all three points.

Berry took the Johnson’s Property man of the match award for N&T, who entertain Stockwood Green on Saturday (3pm).

Nailsea & Tickenham's Ollie Carter on the ball (pic Paul Harnden) Nailsea & Tickenham's Ollie Carter on the ball (pic Paul Harnden)

Nailsea & Tickenham: Mellor, Carter, Freeman, Cook, Bracey, S Pilgrim, Seeley, Latta, Last, Berry, Osgood, Gale, Burchill, Benjamin.