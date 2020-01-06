Honours end even in Nailsea derby as mid-table rivals battle to goalless stalemate

Action from the derby between Nailsea & Tickenham and Nailsea United (pic Paul Harden) Archant

Honours finished even between Nailsea & Tickenham and Nailsea United as their Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division derby battle ended in stalemate at Fryth Way.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the derby between Nailsea & Tickenham and Nailsea United (pic Paul Harden) Action from the derby between Nailsea & Tickenham and Nailsea United (pic Paul Harden)

The Swags forced Rob Brown into action after only three minutes, while Nathan Shipway fired into the side netting for the visitors.

N&T sent a header wide from a corner and hit a post on 11 minutes, before Stuart Lee failed to convert Shipway's cross from the right.

Shipway headed on Brown's goal kick on 25 minutes, with Lee's shot pushed to safety by the home keeper, and United went close again on 40 minutes as Adam Marsden crossed for Lee, who shot wide when well placed.

Lee then set up Shipway, who was also off-target, but N&T had the better of the early stages of the second half.

Action from the derby between Nailsea & Tickenham and Nailsea United (pic Paul Harden) Action from the derby between Nailsea & Tickenham and Nailsea United (pic Paul Harden)

United's defence held firm in the face of growing pressure, but clear scoring chances were at a premium.

Tom Richens gave way to Sam Olsen on 55 minutes, but United could not break down the N&T defence.

Josh Benjamin limped off for the hosts with a thigh injury, while Luke Osgood also needed treatment on a number of occasions.

United replaced Matt Day with Matt Thomas 20 minutes from time and Shipway sent a shot on the turn just wide soon after.

N&T then enjoyed a spell oon top, but could not find an oening and Lee teed up Thomas on 82 minutes for a shot which hit a defender and looped over.

With time running out, Olsen sent a volley wide and N&T saw a late attack foiled by dogged United defending as the scoreline remained blank.

N&T boss Alan Smith said: "I congratulate anyone who bothered to stay to the end. It was a poor game that neither team deserved to win."

United visit Worle next weekend, while N&T visit Keynsham Town Reserves.

*Nailsea United Reserves beat Yatton & Cleeve 2-1 at The Grove, but the A team lost by the odd goal in five at Worle Reserves.

Meanwhile, United's C team kept their promotion hopes aliive with a 7-4 win at Draycott.