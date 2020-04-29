Nailsea United make it three league titles in a row after a thrilling win over Minehead

Nailsea United celebrate their third successive Somerset County League Premier Division title in 2014. Archant

Back in May 2014, Nailsea Untied were looking to become the first team in the 21st century to win three Somerset League Premier Division titles in a row against Minehead.

Nailsea United 1st XI. Nailsea United 1st XI.

Within seven minutes, a typical fluent passing move saw Matt Long score on the rebound to give the hosts a perfect start.

United doubled their lead a couple of minutes later were when Long set up leading goalscorer Stuart Lee to fire high into the back of the net.

But after Josh Dann pushed a fierce drive over the bar on 12 minutes, the resultant corner was allowed to run across the face of goal to creep in at the far post.

Three minutes later a long ball was struck past Dann to level and the crowd didn’t have time to react as worse was to follow when a mishit goal kick led to a third goal for the visitors to make it five in the first 18 minutes.

As news filtered through that Clutton were losing to Odd Down, a pass from Steve Lester found Harry Hope on the left and his good control allowed him to roll the ball back to Rob Brown, who took one touch to steady himself before a perfect cross found Lee to prod the ball over the line to level just before half-time.

On 63 minutes the pressure finally told following a throw in by Brown which found Lee to regain the lead for United with his hat-trick goal.

Moments after Lester’s half volley crashed off the bar, sub Jim Lee, on for Chris Gregory, showed predatory skills to score with his first touch after superb control by Long set up the chance.

Finally, with eight minutes remaining a great crossfield ball found Adam Bell on the right and instant control saw him able to bear down on the Minehead goal before unleashing a shot that hit the post, with the skilful wing man not to be denied as he latched onto the rebound to bury the ball past the keeper and make it 6-3.

Bell was engulfed by his Nailsea team-mates as they knew that the first part of the equation was in the bag with the required three points to United.

But the title win hinged on Clutton’s performance and around 5pm a tremendous roar from the United changing rooms revealed that Odd Down had beaten their rivals 2-0 to save themselves from relegation, but more importantly for United, saw them crowned Premier League Champions for the third consecutive season.