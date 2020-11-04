Advanced search

Nailsea Juniors boosted by £2,000 Community Trust grant

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 November 2020

Nailsea under-eights with Val Sly, Peter Massam, Nancy Elliot, Matt Hicks and Martin Elford (pic Ben Watts)

Nailsea Junior Football Club have received a grant of £2,000.

The club welcomed directors of the Nailsea Community Trust, who made the gesture for ongoing annual costs of their astro training pitches and contribuing towards installing a defibrillator at Greenfield Crescent Playing Fields.

Chairman Matt Hicks gave thanks on behalf of the club, who lost their main fundraising events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant from the Nailsea Community Trust will benefit the whole of the local community and not just the 450-plus youngsters who are currently playing for the club.

For further information about the Nailsea Community Trust, visit their website nailseacommunitytrust.org.uk.

