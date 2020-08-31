Nailsea & Tickenham topple Longwell Green in final friendly

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's friendly against Longwell Green (pic Paul Harnden) Archant

Nailsea & Tickenham beat Western League Premier Division side Longwell Green 3-0 in their last pre-season friendly before the new campaign.

The Swags had early chances at Fryth Way, with Berry, Seeley and Benjamin all testing visiting keeper Jay Powell.

But they had to make an early change as Aaron Latta and Dan Cook went off with slight injuries.

Joe Berry opened the scoring after a great passing move and, after Benjamin fired over, made it 2-0 when cutting in from the right and sending a left-footed shot in off the post.

The Swags kept going in the second half, as Wes Bracey and Ollie Carter impressed on the flanks.

Jack Last caused problems after his introduction and, after Powell tipped efforts from Burchill and Last over the crossbar, a third goal came when Last converted a cross from Johnsons Property Services man of the match Berry.