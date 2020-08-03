Advanced search

Nailsea & Tickenham start pre-season schedule

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 August 2020

Nailsea & Tickenham held an intra-squad friendly on Saturday

Nailsea & Tickenham held an intra-squad friendly on Saturday

Nailsea & Tickenham started their pre-season schedule with an in-house game at Fryth Way.

Following recent government and FA guidance for the restart of grassroots football, joint first-team managers Jamie Smith and Nic Steadman saw several players impress.

The pair have been busy since the end of last season, making some notable signings, with former captain and Bath City goalkeeper Jason Mellor returning to the club.

Experienced centre-back Dan Cook, who last played and scored in the Somerset Senior Cup final in 2018, is also back, while full-back Ollie Carter has re=signed from Toolstation Western League outfit Portishead Town.

The club have also welomed youngsters Harry Summerill and Ollie Hogg, who has come through from Nailsea Junior Football Club.

Off the pitch, N&T have been boosted by a grant from the Nailsea Community Trust to purchase new training equipment.

The first team continue to prepare for the new season on Saturday (August 8), when they are due to host Tuffley Rovers, who play at the higher step five level.

