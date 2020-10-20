Nailsea & Tickenham claim comfortable win at Clutton to keep unbeaten run going

Nailsea & Tickenham travelled to Clutton with the intention of continuing their unbeaten run in the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division, where they are top of the table.

The Swags started confidently, showing no nerves, with James Seeley having an effort saved by the home keeper.

Clutton’s defence proved to be sloppy and this allowed the Swags to exploit their nervy hosts after 25 minutes as James Seeley converted a cross from Luke Osgood, the result of a brilliant counter-attack from Nailsea & Tickenham, to make it 1-0.

The leaky home defence was then tested with several great, but unsuccessful opportunities from Joe Berry.

Shortly after Osgood chested a cross to beautifully set up a volley and drill the ball in to make it 2-0.

In the second half the visitors aimed to finish off the game early, but it took time to further dent their opponents.

Berry was yet to add his name to the scoresheet, but he did just that with a lovely goal with 20 minutes left, having previously missed an opportunity a couple of minutes earlier.

Although they were 3-0 up the Swags were also very solid in defence and managed to keep out a number of threats.

Substitute Josh Benjamin then had a great chance, but his effort was saved before Berry almost had a second as he chipped the ball over the keeper, but the ball bounced off the crossbar and was subsequently cleared away.

The Swags held onto their winning streak with a convincing display and Chris Gale was Bloggs Salons man of the match.

Joint manager Nic Steadman said: “We knew Clutton away was going to be a difficult fixture, so the game plan and prep was important to get right.

“From the first to the last minute we were really pleased with the attitude, quality and work rate the lads showed. We deserved the three points and come away very happy.

“The only disappointment in my eyes is that it was only 3-0. I think we could’ve added to that and should’ve been five or six. The lads are really trusting the process and it’s great to see

“Overall a brilliant day for the Swags and we go again next week with another home game (against Middlezoy Rovers).”