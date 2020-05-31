Nailsea & Tickenham appoint Jamie Smith and Nic Steadman as new managers

New Nailsea & Tickenham managers Jamie Smith and Nic Steadman will be assisted by Rich Lucas. Archant

Nailsea & Tickenham Football Club have appointed Jamie Smith and Nic Steadman as their new joint managers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both Smith and Steadman have come in to replace Alan Smith, who decided to step down from the Somerset County Premier League club and take up a role on the committee, and will be assisted by Rich Lucas.

“With our off-field developments going very well I have made these appointments to give us the best chance of a successful season,” said chairman Rob Gregory.

“I know everyone will be working as hard as possible together to achieve our goal of promotion to the Toolstation Western League.

“Jamie has achieved an impressive eight promotions in his time as a manager and alongside Nic who stepped up at the end of last season and the experience of Rich Lucas assisting I am very confident the team will succeed.”

N&TFC reserves, who play in Somerset League Division One which is one league below the first team, are now looking for a manager.

Anyone interested should contact Gregory via email on nandtfcchairman@gmail.com or call 07971 504072.