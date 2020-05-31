Nailsea & Tickenham appoint Jamie Smith and Nic Steadman as new managers
PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 June 2020
Archant
Nailsea & Tickenham Football Club have appointed Jamie Smith and Nic Steadman as their new joint managers.
Both Smith and Steadman have come in to replace Alan Smith, who decided to step down from the Somerset County Premier League club and take up a role on the committee, and will be assisted by Rich Lucas.
“With our off-field developments going very well I have made these appointments to give us the best chance of a successful season,” said chairman Rob Gregory.
“I know everyone will be working as hard as possible together to achieve our goal of promotion to the Toolstation Western League.
“Jamie has achieved an impressive eight promotions in his time as a manager and alongside Nic who stepped up at the end of last season and the experience of Rich Lucas assisting I am very confident the team will succeed.”
N&TFC reserves, who play in Somerset League Division One which is one league below the first team, are now looking for a manager.
Anyone interested should contact Gregory via email on nandtfcchairman@gmail.com or call 07971 504072.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.