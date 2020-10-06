Swags maintain winning start to season with five-star display at Keynsham Town

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's 5-1 win at Keynsham Town Reserves (pic Paul Harnden) Archant

After three successive home wins, Nailsea & Tickenham claimed a 5-1 victory over Keynsham Town Reserves in their first away fixture of the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's 5-1 win at Keynsham Town Reserves (pic Paul Harnden) Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's 5-1 win at Keynsham Town Reserves (pic Paul Harnden)

The Swags were quick out of the blocks once again as Chris Gale netted from a free-kick in the first minute.

And it was soon 2-0 as captain Joe Berry continued his fine goalscoring form, but Tyler Manning was denied a third soon after.

Keynsham hit back with a good effort from Ayomide Ajijedidun, who was denied by a great save from George Gillingham, and another attempt from the same home player hit the post a few minutes later.

Despite further efforts from Manning and James Seeley, the Swags could not add to their tally before the break, as Berry found the back of the net but saw it ruled out for offside.

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's 5-1 win at Keynsham Town Reserves (pic Paul Harnden) Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's 5-1 win at Keynsham Town Reserves (pic Paul Harnden)

It was 3-0 within 10 minutes of the restart, though, as Manning converted a rebound and Berry added the fourth just before the hour mark from a free-kick.

Berry was denied the chance of a hat-trick as he was replaced soon after his second goal, but there were more chances at both ends for Luke Osgood and Ajijedidun.

Osgood got the fifth Nailsea goal with around 10 minutes left, but despite their dominance they could not keep a clean sheet as Tom Johnson grabbed a late consolation for Keynsham.

Swags joint manager Jamie Smith said: “The lads were excellent from the first minute. It was great to see us take an early lead again.

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's 5-1 win at Keynsham Town Reserves (pic Paul Harnden) Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's 5-1 win at Keynsham Town Reserves (pic Paul Harnden)

“We have suffered injuries to three key players over the last week and it goes to show how much a quality squad is needed.

“Our chairman has been self-isolating for the last two weeks and I’m glad we could put in such a great performance for him to watch on his return. We are really looking forward to the next game against Chard at home this coming Saturday.”

Saturday’s home game against Chard kicks off at 3pm, while the reserves are due to visit Burnham in Division One, after last weekend’s game was postponed.

Nailsea & Tickenham: Gillingham, Carter, Gale, S Pilgrim, Andrews, Freeman, Berry, Trueman, Osgood, Seeley, Manning. Subs: M Pilgrim, Latta, Last.