Ashton & Backwell United’s Jones will do whatever it takes to ensure good season

George Jones came off the bench to score for Ashton & Backwell in their 5-1 win at Almondsbury. Picture: Jo Shepherd Archant

Ashton & Backwell United manager Stuart Jones says he will do “whatever it takes” to make sure The Stags have a good campaign and continue their good start to the Toolstation Western League Division One season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stuart Jones has been in charge of Ashton & Backwell United since 2018 when he took over from Paul Waring and Rich Ford. Stuart Jones has been in charge of Ashton & Backwell United since 2018 when he took over from Paul Waring and Rich Ford.

Despite an opening day defeat at Calne Town, Ashton & Backwell United have fought back to record consecutive wins over Longwell Green Sports and Almonsbury, to sit in fourth place in the table ahead of hosting Wincanton Town this afternoon.

“Every game this season will be a big game,” said Jones.

“Ashton & Backwell have gone from being around the seventh, eighth, ninth, 10th mark to then having a bad season where things didn’t go well and the managers were spinning plates, to coming third and fourth on points per game.

“The team are a scalp, people are up for playing Ashton & Backwell, they want to raise their game which is a compliment to the players but we need to progress on.

Callum Townsend scored twice for Ashton & Backwell in their 5-1 win at Almondsbury. Picture: Jo Shepard Callum Townsend scored twice for Ashton & Backwell in their 5-1 win at Almondsbury. Picture: Jo Shepard

“If we stand still you go backwards, which is a well known saying. We want to do well.

“Every game we have got to be waking up, ready to go without fail.

“Otherwise we will just be another top 10 team – win one, lose one, get a draw here and get a draw there, I don’t want that.

“I want us to go on a 10-game winning streak, having a go at winning the league, trying to scrape out 1-0 wins and doing it that way.”

Jacob Spence scored Ashton & Backwell's fifth goal at Almondsbury. Picture: Sarah Robbins Jacob Spence scored Ashton & Backwell's fifth goal at Almondsbury. Picture: Sarah Robbins

And Jones, who has been in charge of the club since 2018, has targeted making The Lancer Scott Stadium a tough place for opposing teams to come.

“We need to make our home ground a fortress this year, we haven’t the last couple of years for numerous reasons I don’t know why,” added Jones.

“The worst result at home must be a 0-0 draw. Not losing 3-0 and 3-1, it has to end if we want to do well.

“All this football that hasn’t been happening has made me really hungry to do well.

“We’ve all missed it. I’ve been doing online coaching to pass the time and I studied the motivations and philosophies stuff.

“I am really hungry to do well and I want us all to do well but that’s going to take some serious commitment, some serious sacrifice and it may take a little bit of blood.”

Jones has already brought in Jordan Scadding, from Broad Plain, but he is still keen to improve his squad and the former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper says he expects his side to be busy in the transfer market.

“There will be more coming in and going, it’s football, it’s not personal,” he said.

“It’s not something I enjoy doing I must say, but being at the back end of being told I need to leave a football club and telling a football club I want to leave. I’ve been in their position.

“I’m an ambitious manager who wants to do well, otherwise what’s the point of this season? I am probably under pressure from numerous people, including myself. I want us - Ashton & Backwell - to do well.”

And with promotion to the Toolstation Western League Premier Division always the aim, Jones vows to do everything he can to ensure his playing squad enjoy themselves this year.

“I will do whatever it takes,” he said.

“I want the players to do well, I want the players to have a good season and if I’ve got to, have uncomfortable conversations and leave one or two out that may not be doing what I am asking for the benefit of the team.

“Let’s remember it’s not about me, I set up a team with a view of going to win a football match.

“It’s not I’m asking you to play for my sake, I’m doing it for the team’s and for the football club’s sake. Not me, not me. The players need to understand that.”