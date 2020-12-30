Advanced search

Boss Jones warns Ashton & Backwell men not to throw season away at Lebeq United

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 January 2020

Ashton and Backwell's Stuart Jones during their pre-season friendly with Paulton Rovers

Ashton and Backwell's Stuart Jones during their pre-season friendly with Paulton Rovers

Archant

Ashton & Backwell United's season is in danger of "capitulating" says manager Stuart Jones.

Billy Devoy scores to put Ashton and Backwell back in front.Billy Devoy scores to put Ashton and Backwell back in front.

Goals from Joe Bishop and Billy Devoy helped the Stags record a second consecutive victory with a 2-1 win over Portishead Town in the Toolstation Western League Division One on Saturday.

And Jones, who admits his side have done okay so far this campaign, travel to Lebeq United for their first game of 2020 on Saturday (January 4).

"We have a let few results go through the net, but our objective has to be hard to beat at home," said Jones.

"We are not far from our season capitulating. We are under pressure, we need to rack a few wins together.

Billy Devoy celebrates scoring his goal with Ashton and Backwell during their win over Portishead Town.Billy Devoy celebrates scoring his goal with Ashton and Backwell during their win over Portishead Town.

"The players knows that's the standard, that's the way it is here.

"We want to go up and the players do as well, but we all have got to be willing to do extra."

After recording a fourth home victory of the season over the Possest, Jones was pleased to see his side claim all three points in their last game of the decade after successive postponements.

"I was pleased to see the resilience, the work rate, to see us be dogged and that's not a label people put on us. Seeing that was a good thing," he added.

"I accept the fact we have missed two games of football. We have also missed a few training sessions with the weather.

"I understand it's Christmas, so probably if I'm going to be fair, I'm happy with the win."

A&B go into their weekend game at Bristol Road, having not won away since defeating Bristol Telephones in the last week of October.

And Jones admitted they 'must' come back to Somerset with three points which can set them up for the rest of the season.

"Totally," says Jones. "They are not that many points below us. They probably strive to where we want to be. I tipped them at the beginning of the season to do well.

"They lost a couple of players after I said that I wanted them the other week. They get the ball down, they play, they are very quick on the break and they have a lot of ability, width.

"It's going to be a tough game, we are not under any illusions and it will be a good game of football."

