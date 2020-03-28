Coronavirus: Stuart Jones and Dave Hewitt on FA annoucement

Ashton & Backwell United manager Stuart Jones, left, and Portishead Town coach Dave Hewitt. Archant

On Thursday, the Football Association announced that the season would come to end with all results expunged and no promotion and relegation.

At the time of the announcement Ashton & Backwell United sat in fifth spot in the table, five points behind table leaders Calne Town.

Despite being full of understanding, Stags manager Stuart Jones was left annoyed by the decision to announce that all football, in steps three to seven, annulled.

“I totally understand with all that is happening that they want to shut the season down, but to ‘null and void’ this season is complety shocking and a disgrace.

“We’ve put so much effort in on and off the field to have this, committee members are out in the rain and wind cutting grass, taking time off work to make games, not going on holidays and so much more.

“The only people that will applaud this are teams not doing so well.”

A & B, who have been in the Western Football League Division One the last seven seasons after promotion from the Somerset County League Premier Division in 2013, are edging closer to a place in top flight but will now have to settle for another campaign in Division One.

“We’re 74% of the way through the season,” said Jones.

“We don’t postpone games because we have players missing.

“The players have been top class and done all we’ve asked and now they have the carpet moved from them. I dont get why its so hard!

“I’m not sure the FA could have done more, but after all the efforts from the committee, players and staff, its all been a waste of time.”

Fellow Somerset based club and Western League Division One side Portishead Town have enjoyed mixed success under coach Dave Hewitt’s first year in charge of the Posset alongside Eamonn Daly and James Hughes.

“As our first season as coaches with such a young team, I would of liked to see where we finished and finish on a high,” said Hewitt.

“But, player safety is imperative and when you hear what is going on in the world football definitely has to come second.

“It has been a killer for myself Eammon and James as we’ve put a lot into our season and really wanted to push on for top six, eight and we will no doubt lose players next season to other clubs but as soon as we are safe to get back out there pre-season will start.”

However Hewitt admits with the FA’s resolution and has said he hopes to see everyone associated with the club will be back again next campaign.

“I think it’s the right decision and it needed to be done,” added Hewitt.

“It’s so sad that it’s ended like that and with everything null and void we go again next season

“it’s safety that has to come first and it’s frightening what is happening, so I just wish everyone’s safety and let’s hope everyone that finished the season players coaches staff and supporters can all be there for the 2020/21 season.”