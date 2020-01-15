Portishead Town 'improving and progressing' says coach Hewitt

Portishead Town coach Dave Hewitt druing their game with Ashton and Backwell. Archant

Portishead Town coach Dave Hewitt believes his side are improving and progressing as the season is moving on, writes Josh Thomas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hewitt saw his team pick up thier first point in four games against Wells City after Nathan Truman's equaliser last Saturday.

Speaking ahead of a trip to Calne Town on Saturday, Hewitt felt his group of players are 'learning' and 'building' from every match played.

"We seem to get tight results against the top sides and this we feel could be the same," said Hewitt.

"Every game we are learning and building. Calne are very strong this year and are challenging for honours, but we have caused a few upsets this year and we will cause a few more.

"We won't change our style and we will keep to our plans. Calne are a top team and have a great following, so it will be a tough one but our lads are more than capable of getting a result."

The Posset have failed to pick up a win away from home since late September, prompting Hewitt and his team to meet and talk about their current situation.

"After sitting with the lads, we told them how unhappy we were and we wanted more from them," he added.

"We have changed the side around and it has helped us lose some deadweight and brought in more players to the team.

"We are always looking for new talent to make our squad stronger, so the lads now know they need to be on their toes."

And Hewitt has felt his team have developed since their talk, adding: "I was extremely happy with how we responded, we went back to basics and got some width to the side.

"Our squad is very young and they learn with every minute they get going forward. Going a goal down against a top-three side showed 'cojones' and that is what we were looking for too.

"We've seen an improvement and all we ask is that they give us 100 per cent. If they do and lose, which has happened this year, we won't shout at them over it.

"But, they know what we expect. Myself, Eammon (Daly) and James (Hughes) won't settle for anything less."