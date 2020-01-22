Clevedon Town slip to seventh as slow start is costly in loss at Hallen

Zach Drew breaks to win a penalty for Clevedon, watched by Morgan Williams and Syd Camper

Clevedon Town slipped down to seventh place in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division after a 2-1 defeat at Hallen on Saturday.

Clevedon's Glen Hayer goes up for a header at Hallen

The Seasiders paid for a lethargic start, as they fell behind with only two minutes gone when Aaron Anglin cut in from the left and beat Mike Dangerfield at the second attempt.

Clevedon had a good chance to level on 27 minutes when Zach Drew's cross from the left found Jay Murray at the far post, but his shot was blocked by the feet of Liam MacFarlane, who dived on the loose ball.

And they got back on terms four minutes before half time when man of the match Glen Hayer's long ball found Drew in space on the left and he burst into the box and was brought down.

Drew stepped up to convert from the spot, but Clevedon's joy was shortlived as Hallen were back in front two minutes later when Jack Mills crossed for former Seasider Aron Robbins to head in via the crossbar.

Morgan Williams gives chase for Clevedon

The visitors made a bright start to the second half, as Elliot Nicholson cut in from the right and tested MacFarlane, before Archie Ferris found George King and he found Jay Murray to fire a left-footed shot over.

Syd Camper headed over from King's free-kick on 52 minutes and Ferris sent another set-piece from a similar position onto the roof of the net four minutes later.

Drew sped clear of Hallen captain and former Town player Luke Hall-Cousins to cross for Morgan Williams, who was onl denied by an excellent challenge from Tom Bradley.

And a Sam Iles cross from the left found Williams, who forced MacFarlane into a good save.

Zach Drew beats former Clevedon player Luke Hall-Cousins to the ball at Hallen

Dangerfield got down to deny Kyle Thomas, another ex-Town player, on 72 minutes and the visitors were inches away from an equaliser when Callum Kingdon found substitute Jack Sell, who fired just wide.

Iles just failed to convert a Camper free-kick and Ferris headed at MacFarlane, before Williams was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Clevedon are due to visit Tavistock in the Les Phillips Cup on Wednesday (7.30pm), before hosting Bradford Town on Saturday (3pm).

Clevedon: Dangerfield, Nicholson (Bayliss 88), Iles, Kingdon, Hayer, Camper, Murray (Sell 65), King (Ferguson 78), Ferris, Williams, Drew. Attendance: 102.