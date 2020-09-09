Clevedon old boy Lopata now living the Premier League dream with Sheffield United

Archie Ferris watched by Kasper Lopata and Glen Hayer during Clevedon Town's game with Portland United. Picture: https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown. Archant

Former Clevedon Town defender and new Sheffield United signing Kasper Lopata is ‘living the dream’ after signing a three-year contract with the Premier League side.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kasper Lopata in action for Clevedon Town during their match at Cribbs. Picture: https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown. Kasper Lopata in action for Clevedon Town during their match at Cribbs. Picture: https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown.

Lopata, who moved to The Blades from Brighton, says he can’t wait to get started this weekend.

“I’m buzzing to have got it over the line and I can’t wait to start playing again,” he said.

“Sheffield United are a club that has done everything they can to get me through the door. That shows the staff believe in me and can see I’ve got potential.

“I do realise I’m in a privileged position and I’m doing something every boy dreams of doing. I try to make the most out of every second on the pitch because I know I have the opportunity to do something special.

“It’s a special feeling, knowing you’re around players that are the best of the best, their behaviour and attitude rubs off on younger players. Sheffield have some great role models that I’ll look up to on and off the pitch.

“Ideally I’d want to make my Sheffield United debut whether that’s in a cup or in the Premier League. Who knows what might happen, things in football change really quick and when I get my chance I’ll make sure I’ll take it.”

After moving to Bristol from Poland with his mother at the age of nine, Lopata joined Clevedon at the age of 16 through his friend from SGS College in Filton, Luke Spokes, who was training with them and asked if he could come in for a training session.

Now 19, the Polish under-18 international, says he is grateful for his time with The Seasiders, adding: “It was massive for me, being given the opportunity to play men’s football as a 16-year-old centre-half, it really opened up a lot of doors for me.

“I only played five games for Clevedon but the last one was vital, as Bristol City watched me that game and wanted me in for a trial which pushed Brighton to offer me a contract.”

As for memories of playing for Clevedon, he said: “The biggest was my first game. I remember turning up for the first game, I’ve never been that nervous, even though I hoped I was starting but when I got there I wasn’t.

“Then when I got subbed on in the 60th minute or so, I just wanted to show everyone it didn’t matter that I was 16, I’ll still win headers and compete and age doesn’t matter and I’m thankful for the opportunity.”