Advanced search

Clevedon old boy Lopata now living the Premier League dream with Sheffield United

PUBLISHED: 11:00 10 September 2020

Archie Ferris watched by Kasper Lopata and Glen Hayer during Clevedon Town's game with Portland United. Picture: https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown.

Archie Ferris watched by Kasper Lopata and Glen Hayer during Clevedon Town's game with Portland United. Picture: https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown.

Archant

Former Clevedon Town defender and new Sheffield United signing Kasper Lopata is ‘living the dream’ after signing a three-year contract with the Premier League side.

Kasper Lopata in action for Clevedon Town during their match at Cribbs. Picture: https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown.Kasper Lopata in action for Clevedon Town during their match at Cribbs. Picture: https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown.

Lopata, who moved to The Blades from Brighton, says he can’t wait to get started this weekend.

“I’m buzzing to have got it over the line and I can’t wait to start playing again,” he said.

“Sheffield United are a club that has done everything they can to get me through the door. That shows the staff believe in me and can see I’ve got potential.

“I do realise I’m in a privileged position and I’m doing something every boy dreams of doing. I try to make the most out of every second on the pitch because I know I have the opportunity to do something special.

“It’s a special feeling, knowing you’re around players that are the best of the best, their behaviour and attitude rubs off on younger players. Sheffield have some great role models that I’ll look up to on and off the pitch.

“Ideally I’d want to make my Sheffield United debut whether that’s in a cup or in the Premier League. Who knows what might happen, things in football change really quick and when I get my chance I’ll make sure I’ll take it.”

After moving to Bristol from Poland with his mother at the age of nine, Lopata joined Clevedon at the age of 16 through his friend from SGS College in Filton, Luke Spokes, who was training with them and asked if he could come in for a training session.

Now 19, the Polish under-18 international, says he is grateful for his time with The Seasiders, adding: “It was massive for me, being given the opportunity to play men’s football as a 16-year-old centre-half, it really opened up a lot of doors for me.

“I only played five games for Clevedon but the last one was vital, as Bristol City watched me that game and wanted me in for a trial which pushed Brighton to offer me a contract.”

As for memories of playing for Clevedon, he said: “The biggest was my first game. I remember turning up for the first game, I’ve never been that nervous, even though I hoped I was starting but when I got there I wasn’t.

“Then when I got subbed on in the 60th minute or so, I just wanted to show everyone it didn’t matter that I was 16, I’ll still win headers and compete and age doesn’t matter and I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Travellers pitch-up at Portishead Lake Grounds

Travellers have pitched-up at Portishead Lake Grounds. Picture: Bob Cartwright

Wheels in motion for new skatepark near village community centre

Long Ashton skatepark users. Picture: Long Ashton Parish Council

Coronavirus: North Somerset has highest infection rate in South West

Ten coronavirus cases were confirmed in North Somerset on Sunday. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Twenty-one more coronavirus cases recorded in North Somerset

Twenty-one more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset.

Nailsea gymnastics coach leaves lasting legacy to town

Children, Carolyn Devereux and Jill Pope from Gemini Gymnastics donating money to Bella Mildon for Bella's Hope appeal in 2018.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Travellers pitch-up at Portishead Lake Grounds

Travellers have pitched-up at Portishead Lake Grounds. Picture: Bob Cartwright

Wheels in motion for new skatepark near village community centre

Long Ashton skatepark users. Picture: Long Ashton Parish Council

Coronavirus: North Somerset has highest infection rate in South West

Ten coronavirus cases were confirmed in North Somerset on Sunday. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Twenty-one more coronavirus cases recorded in North Somerset

Twenty-one more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset.

Nailsea gymnastics coach leaves lasting legacy to town

Children, Carolyn Devereux and Jill Pope from Gemini Gymnastics donating money to Bella Mildon for Bella's Hope appeal in 2018.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon old boy Lopata now living the Premier League dream with Sheffield United

Archie Ferris watched by Kasper Lopata and Glen Hayer during Clevedon Town's game with Portland United. Picture: https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown.

Rhys Jones leads tributes to “greatest bowler” Bryant,

David Bryant with his Clevedon Bowls Club partner of 29 years David Rhys Jones. Picture: David Rhys Jones.

Historic buildings feature in Heritage Open Days festival

The Blakehay Theatre.

Nailsea’s virtual high street is live

We Are Nailsea has been launched by Nailsea Town Council.

New citizens’ panel launched to give residents a voice

People will be able to have their say on local services and issues.