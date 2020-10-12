Nailsea & Tickenham make it five wins in a row to stay clear at top of league table

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's win over Chard Town (pic Paul Harnden) Archant

Nailsea & Tickenham made it five straight wins in the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division with a 3-0 success over Chard Town.

The Swags created a host of early chances at a cold Fryth Way, with Luke Osgood spurning two opportunities and Joe Berry having an effort palmed away.

But the hosts were then hit by Sam Trueman’s 10-minute trip to the sin-bin for dissent, then saw Zac Andrews injured later in the half and replaced by Jack Last.

More chances fell to Chris Gale, Berry and Gary Freeman, but the Swags could not find the finishing touch as Chard continued to frustrate them in a scoreless first half.

Chard began the second half looking solid, keeping out more chances for Last and Osgood, but the breakthrough finally came when Oli Carter made the most of a defensive error to score.

James Seeley and Osgood had chances to extend the lead, to no avail, but the advantage was doubled 13 minutes from time.

Osgood finally hit the target to make it 2-0 and then reacted quickest to a loose ball at close range to add his second and N&T’s third in the closing stages for a hard-earned win.

Joint manager Nic Steadman said: “Today was a different test for our lads and it was interesting to see how we handled it.

“Chard came to Fryth Way with a game plan to park the bus from the first minute and in the first half it worked.

“We were on top but not being clinical enough.

“The second half was a different story, we changed our game plan and boy did it work!

“We moved the ball a lot quicker and made the right runs to really trouble them. We were unlucky with not getting a couple of penalties, but three goals, three points and we will happily take that and go again next week with a real tough test.”

Nailsea & Tickenham are due to visit Clutton, who are also unbeaten after five matches, this Saturday (3pm).

The reserves earned a point from a 1-1 draw at Burnham United.

Nailsea & Tickenham: Gillingham, Carter, Gale, Pilgrim, Andrews, Freeman, Berry, Trueman, Osgood, Seeley, Latta. Subs: Last, Riddell, Willshear, Steadman.