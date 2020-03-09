Advanced search

Day to remember for Portishead Town FC Colts

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 March 2020

Portishead Town FC Colts under-10s had a day to remember on Saturday.

The newly formed squad were given the chance to act as flagbearers at Bristol City's Championship match against Fulham at Ashton Gate to mark their first season.

And they waved the home team out during their 125th anniversary celebrations, before the two teams battled it out in a 1-1 draw, in a match which was screened live on Sky Sports TV.

Nakhi Wells looked to have won it for City, but Fulham scored a late equaliser and spokesperson Linda Isaacs said: "The team was created in April 2019 as a result of there being no available spaces in Portishead or Clevedon.

"My husband and some other dads, with the great suppotr of Portishead Town FC, set up a brand new team. This weekend is a treat for the coaches and kids to celebrate their first season of playing football and loving it."

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Clevedon woman launches second book

Author Jane Lilly signing copies of her bookfor a reader, the book was published by Clevedon Community Press which is coordinated by Angela Everitt (centre) founder member of Clevedon Community Bookshop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Charity wants to help more people with learning disabilities

Staff from North Somerset People First want to help more people with learning disabilities.

7 Summer camps and clubs for kids in North Somerset

Playtime

Ale festival returns to Bristol later this month

Revellers at last year's CAMRA festival. Picture: CAMRA

