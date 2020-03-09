Day to remember for Portishead Town FC Colts

Portishead Town FC Colts under-10s had a day to remember on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The newly formed squad were given the chance to act as flagbearers at Bristol City's Championship match against Fulham at Ashton Gate to mark their first season.

And they waved the home team out during their 125th anniversary celebrations, before the two teams battled it out in a 1-1 draw, in a match which was screened live on Sky Sports TV.

Nakhi Wells looked to have won it for City, but Fulham scored a late equaliser and spokesperson Linda Isaacs said: "The team was created in April 2019 as a result of there being no available spaces in Portishead or Clevedon.

"My husband and some other dads, with the great suppotr of Portishead Town FC, set up a brand new team. This weekend is a treat for the coaches and kids to celebrate their first season of playing football and loving it."