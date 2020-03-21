Western League launch #ThinkOfAFan campaign

Goalposts lie on the turf after the announcement that all football activity be suspended (pic Steven Paston/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

The Toolstation Western League are aking supporters to #ThinkOfAFan as the country continues to be shutdown by the coronavirus pandemic.

The league postponed matches on Friday March 13, before the programme was suspended completely on Monday March 16 and the most optimistic date for a resumption of professional football, let alone non-league, is April 30.

Supporters will, therefore, be without football for at least six weeks and the Western League have launched a campaign to help those in need.

Chairman John Pool said: “The Western League has always been a family league and at times of crisis, families come together.

“The clubs across our league sit at the heart of their communities, so it’s only natural for s to think about what we can do for those in need.

“For many fans, football is more than just a game. It’s a chance to meet friends once or twice a week, get out of the hosue and have some fun.

“But getting out of the house for many people, particularly the elderly, isn’t an option at the moment and that’s why we want everyone in our football family to ‘Think Of A Fan’.”

The campaign is asking people to contact a fan they know, at a time when a match might be kicking off, either on a Saturday afternoon or midweek evening.

With communities trying to ensure vulnerable people are supported during the ongoing crisis, the grassroots football family is looking to do what it can to help those who are scared and isolated.

Pool added; “There will be people at every club for whom Saturday at the football is about much more than watching a game.

“These are the people our fans see every week, say hello to and share a drink with. Now there people might need our help and that is why we’d like supporter to contact those fans and ask ‘are you ok?’

“At three o’clock on a Saturday we’ll all be thinking about the football we could be watching. All we’re asking you to do is think about the people you could be watching it with.”