Clevedon Town’s Rendall says Seasiders can ‘suprise a few people’ next season

Lee Rendall will work alongside Micky Bell, Alex White and Ryan King as Clevedon Town's new coach. Archant

Clevedon Town’s newly appointed coach Lee Rendall says he feels they can surprise a few people ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After continuing to work through the lockdown as a key worker for an energy and waste company, Rendall enjoyed his first training session at the club recently.

“It was a great relief to work with the players at long last. It’s still early days, but we’ve made a positive start and it has shown me we have a very talented group of players,” he said.

Rendall has a great knowledge of the local football scene having coached at Highridge United and Ashton & Backwell United, but his outstanding achievement was at Odd Down where he was involved in winning the Toolstation League title in 2015-16.

“Firstly, we succeeded in accumulating a very good squad on a small budget,” added Rendall.

“All were good players in their own right, but above all it was the team spirit whether we won or lost which made the difference. We already have the same qualities at the Everyone Active and I hope my experience at Odd Down will help to improve things further.’

“I like to think I am a good judge of character on and off the pitch. During the game it is important to know when to make changes and when to issue instructions rather than shouting for the sake of it.”

Rendall insists he is no pushover, though, and will come down hard on players who react badly to his decisions.

As his old and new clubs are in the same division, Rendall seen Clevedon from the opposite dug out a number of times. Since the Seasiders’ return to the Western League, it is fair to say Rendell and Odd Down had the better of 10 goal-laden exchanges, winning five to Town’s three.

“Along with most teams who play Clevedon, we felt they were the best footballing side in the league, but this was not always reflected in their results,” continued Rendall.

“If Town are to do well next season that needs to change. Whilst it is still a young side, those players have now had up to four years Toolstation League experience together and if we can add a bit more experience through the core of the side I think we’ll surprise a few people next season.’